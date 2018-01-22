The 13 Best Fashion Items That Are Worth the Investment

If one of your 2018 resolutions is to make smarter shopping decisions, then consider this list of splurge-worthy pieces to invest in this year. Long gone are the days of wasting money on pieces that either fall apart or fall out of style, because here comes a parade of revamped essentials and upgraded must-haves.
-
1. A Statement Maker
Whether it's a logo tee or a fancy scarf, find yourself a fun, fancy, frilly statement maker that screams your personal style.
Gucci available at Net-a-Porter | $495
-
2. The Moto Jacket
A leather jacket that is seasonless and will help you transition perfectly from day to night.
Iro available at Net-a-Porter | $1,205
-
3. The Perfect Jean
There have never been more options of denim to choose from and that is overwhelming. Find yourself one brand and one style and stick to it. Classic style is never something to be embarrassed by.
Re/done available at Net-a-Porter | $240
-
4. A Pair of Tailored Pants
Finding a well-tailored pant can be like finding a needle in a haystack. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't keep trying. The perfect pant will last you for years.
Joseph available at Net-a-Porter | $475
-
5. The Trench
A fashionista's essential piece of outerwear.
Elizabeth and James available at Net-a-Porter | $795
-
6. The Blazer
A blazer that will take you to brunch with a tee-shirt and to the boardroom with an a-line dress.
The Row available at Net-a-Porter | $1,325
-
7. The LBD
The classic LBD just with an ultra-flattering twist.
Adeam available at Net-a-Porter | $995
-
8. The Fisherman Sweater
A sweater that without a doubt can be worn on the coldest days (but you'll still wish you could wear over your summer dresses on the hottest).
Ulla Johnson available at Net-a-Porter | $795
-
9. Fancy Flats
A flat (and comfortable!) shoe that can take you from breakfast to lunch, dinner, and then drinks.
Prada available at Nordstrom.com | $550
-
10. The Classic Boot
These sleek Chelsea style boots are perfect for transitional months.
Saint Laurent available at nordstrom.com | $895
-
11. The Manolo
A slingback heel that will never go out of style, courtesy of the genius that is Manolo Blahnik.
Manolo Blahnik available at bergdorfgoodman.com | $645
-
12. The Everyday Earring
Blair Waldorf never left her home without earrings, and neither should you (assuming you're ears are pierced).
Available at nordstrom.com | $1,710
-
13. The Work Bag
A bag big enough for going to work, but chic enough for going out.
Balenciaga available at Nordstrom.com | $2,550