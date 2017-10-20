11 Pieces from the H&M X Erdem Collab That Are Totally Swoon-Worthy

Last night we were given a peek at the new H&M collaboration with Erdem in Los Angeles.

The Erdem brand, a go-to for party dressing, has created a collection with more causal elements and at a great price. Erdem is known for classic British charm with dark florals, ruffle details, and sophisticated silhouettes, but with this collaboration the brand went more playful. With some menswear details, pops of color, and playful patterns H&M and Erdem came together to create the a fun yet feminine collection.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Start making your wish list and get ready to shop H&M x Erdem on November 2!