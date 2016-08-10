Channel Your Inner Olympian with the Best Performance Swimsuits 

You don't need to be Katie Ledecky or Missy Franklin to showcase your Olympic-level swim moves—all you need is a solid range of swimwear to win you a gold medal for style and performance. From one-pieces cut from perforated powermesh to durable two-pieces laced with UV protection and chlorine-resistance, channel your inner Olympian with our top seven picks that won't let you down (even if you aren't planning to swim laps). Either way, pretend you're in Rio and showcase your athletic spirit with these sporty, high-ranking winners that we love for being both functional and fashionable.