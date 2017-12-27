Shop the Best Pajamas for Your Curves

We're about to enter the coldest time of the year: the time that's spent by the fire or curled up with a good book. And who doesn't want to be cozy and comfortable? We've rounded up nine (including the Addition Elle cutie, above) of the best pjs that are sure to keep you in the house because you'll never want to take them off!
-
1. Long Sleeve Shirtdress by Addition Elle
A classic shirtdress is perfect for the season.
$48
-
2. Fleece Pajamas by PJ Salvage
For extra chilly nights, go for this fleece set.
$41 (Originally $82)
-
3. Shorts Set by Gilligan & O'Malley
Royal blue is a beautiful new neutral.
$23
-
4. Printed Set by Dreams & Co.
Go for prints that feel classic, like paisley.
from $27 (originally from $45)
-
5. Maxi Sleep Shirt by DKNY
A soft, silky material feels luxe as you lounge.
$92
-
6. Tomboy Set by Adore Me
If you're in the market for something a little more pared down, this one's for you.
from $25
-
7. Satin Pajamas by Lauren by Ralph Lauren
You can't go wrong with a classic set in classic colors.
$51 (originally $86)
-
8. Loungewear at Full Beauty
If you don't quite feel like going to bed, go for a relaxed matching set.
from $16 (originally from $40)