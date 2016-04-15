10 of Our Favorite Online Vintage Stores

We love the thrill of the chase, especially when it comes to one-of-a-kind, hard-to-find vintage pieces. But sometimes, we don’t want to leave the comfort of our own home or city to go thrifting. Don't worry, you can still score those desirable wares (and do some serious damage) with just a click of a button. From limited Chanel bags and jewelry to a Jacques Fath beaded halter dress and jacket, find the best of the best in vintage at the online shops, below.

Adorned Vintage – Though there is plenty to click through (swim, sweaters, and the like), we come to the Portland, Ore.-based retailer for its wide selection of super romantic dresses that are categorized by decade. We also live for the detailed descriptions for each piece that make shopping a breeze.

Archive Vintage – Founded in 2006, Austin-based Archive Vintage specializes in designer pieces from the '60s to the '90s, from the likes of Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, and Yves Saint Laurent. Some pieces have never been worn, and if they are, they are in perfect or near-perfect condition. The minimal site is super easy to navigate, too.

Beyond Retro – Though you'll incur trans-Atlantic shipping charges for shopping at this U.K.-based retailer, it's worth it. What started as an East London warehouse store in 2002 has turned into a vintage force. We're obsessed with its "Era Edits," which include mini shops called "'70s Dreamcatcher" and the "'80s Graphic Girl."

Decades – Maybe you remember Decades owners Cameron Silver and Christos Garkinos from Bravo’s Dukes of Melrose, but their day job includes finding highly precious pieces, like this Jacques Fath beaded halter dress and jacket. They are super in sync with the news too, and they Instagram timely pieces. Case in point: When news broke that Hedi Slimane was leaving Saint Laurent, they promoted some of his latest pieces for the house online.

Housing Works – With a bidding system, New York’s Housing Works resembles eBay in that you need to offer the highest bid in a certain amount of time to score your desired piece. The fashion assortment is far-reaching, and it includes Comme des Garcons jackets, as well as a wide selection of art and furniture.

LaDoubleJ – Founded by super stylish editor and writer J.J. Martin, LaDoubleJ curates highly personalized one-of-a-kind pieces. We usually come for the unique stash of printed dresses, but right now, there’s no beating Anna Piaggi’s covetable jewelry collection of Chanel, Chloe, and Rochas pieces.

Nasty Gal – Nasty Gal's online vintage section offers finds for the vintage spotter and trendy girl alike—we especially love all the Chanel accessories. The goods are styled oh-so-coolly on models, just like on the sister site.

Peekaboo Vintage/Asos Marketplace – We love Asos for its trendy affordable fashion finds, but we might be even more biased to its sister site Asos Marketplace. The online site houses some of the best independent vintage boutiques, like Peekaboo Vintage, which won Best Vintage Boutique in the Asos Boutique Awards in 2015. Expect treasures, like a leopard flocked silk velvet tassel kimono and floral printed maxi dresses.

Spanish Moss – For those looking to channel their inner flower child, Spanish Moss is your best bet. Customers can find Stevie Nicks-esque capes, as well as flared jeans that could have easily been seen on the 2015 runways. Not everything is designer, so there are some super affordable pieces, like this '70s Save the Whales T-shirt that costs all of $48.

What Goes Around Comes Around – What Goes Around Comes Around's slogan is "purveyors of the finest luxury vintage," and like whoa, is that true. Boasting one of the most extensive Chanel collections (yellow caviar backpack, anyone?), the brand is also overflowing with Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès. But if that's not your thing, try picking up some of its cool-girl Levi’s 501s or rocker tees.