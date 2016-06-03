Get to Know the 8 New "It" Swimwear Brands of the Summer

A new season calls for new swimsuits—from new swimwear brands. As much as we love our tried-and-true classics, there's something about the allure of a fresh look that's completely irresistible. The latest wave of swimwear designers (some newly launched, some who have steadily gained momentum in just a year) has the swim world abuzz, with an introduction to sleek, minimalist silhouettes, frills-free basics, and reversible archictectural pieces that also boast high-performance fabrics.
One of our favorites? Designer Alexandra Alvarez of Alix, the mastermind behind Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West's favorite bodysuits, has built on her talent for designing one-pieces and brought them from the streets to the beach with cool convertible designs and a fun color palette. And it's not just the designs we can't get enough of. Bikyni, an online-only brand that launched last year, has a genius mixing-and-matching tool that's highly addictive (you've been warned).
If you're looking to break out of your swim rut, scroll through to see (and shop!) the 8 swimwear brands that are making one helluva stylish splash this summer.
1. Alix
Designer Alexandra Alvarez of Alix is the mastermind behind Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West's favorite bodysuits. This season, she has built on her talent for designing one-pieces and brought them from the streets to the beach with cool convertible swim styles saturated in a fun color palette. This one, which also comes in red and black, comes with a removable shoulder strap designed for when you want an even tan. Genius, right?
$265; alixnyc.com
2. Ward Whillas
When high-performance activewear meets high-fashion swimwear, you get Ward Whillas, a brand that stands out among the ocean of swimsuits for its reversible streamlined designs crafted from quick-drying Italian fabrics that's not only resistant to chlorine and lotions, but it's woven with UV protection.
Ward Whillas top, $195; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas bottoms, $135; wardwhillas.com.
3. Cocodune
As the Warby Parker of swimwear, Cocodune has a free home try-on program for swim—the first of its kind—where you're given five business days to try on up to four pieces in the comfort of your home. You send back what you don't love (returns are free) and you're charged for the ones you keep. But don't be surprised if you don't want to send any back—the minimalist, modern styles are made from this innovative durable fabric that's also recyclable.
Cocodune bralette, $62; cocodune.com. Cocodune bottoms, $52; cocodune.com.
4. Her
Her swimwear may look simple, but it's anything but basic. Just like the name suggests, this Australian brand is all about her. As in, you and your body. Each style is meant to enhance and flatter curves with classic silhouttes, clean lines, timeless neutrals, and the highest quality of fabrics.
Her, $150; herthelabel.com
5. Bikyni
In just one year, Bikyni has quickly become the main supplier of no-think, frills-free swimwear basics that you can mix and match, thanks to its highly addicting mixing-and-matching tool. Of course we wouldn't expect anything less from a Reformation alum (Bikyni founder Jude Al-Khalil was the former COO of the LA-based cult-favorite clothing brand). The best part? It stands by a free shipping and return policy to make at-home try-ons possible.
Bikyni top, $50; bikyni.com. Bikyni bottoms, $50; bikyni.com.
6. Noe Water Garments
Dynamic design duo (and twins) Shelah Jean Abubo and Bonnie Rae Boyes create under, over, and water garments (translated, that means lingerie, ready-to-wear, and swimwear) that marry fashion and function. But most note-worthy about their sleek-and-sexy one- and two-pieces—the cheeky bottoms and daring necklines.
Noe Water Garments, $240; noegarments.com
7. Amara
There's nothing tame about this Tulum-based line, which boasts custom tropical prints, sexy cut-outs, and bold silhouettes that aren't for the faint of heart. Run wild with these unapologetically fierce pieces.
Amara top, $108; amaraswim.com. Amara bottoms, $120; amaraswim.com.
8. Bower Swimwear
At the heart of Bower Swimwear lies modern styles and beautiful construction. But its founders Rupert and Fiona Ryn took it one step further, uniting the present with the past in designs that pay homage to strong style icons. Take this timeless one-piece for instance—they treated their Hutton one-piece (a core style) with Breton stripes as an homage to Jane Birkin. Stunning.
Bower Swimwear, $231; bowerswimwear.com