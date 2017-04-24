We're Stealing These 8 Items from the Men's Department This Week

Can you blame us? When you’re on the hunt for something oversized, understated, or just simply masculine, there’s really only one place to go: the men’s department. Regular-sized cardigans and ultra-femme accessories just don’t cut it for us right now—especially when there’s a whole ‘nother side of the store promising oversize knits and hardy accessories aplenty. If you need us, you can find us there. Scroll through below to see what we’re picking up from the men’s section this week.
1. GUCCI CARDIGAN
"There are few things better than a dude's sweater. Thankfully, you need not steal from your boyfriend, best friend or brother to achieve the "boyfriend cardigan" look. Simply, buy a men's cardigan in one size up, and you'll be golden. My pick? This Gucci stripe trimmed wool knit. Classic." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director
$950
2. ZARA BUTTON DOWN
"This summer, I'm aiming for the retired dad aesthetic (just sans cargo shorts). I'm looking forward to lots of vacation button downs with crop tops and denim shorts. Maybe a baseball cap and some terrible jokes to complete the look." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant
$50
3. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH LINEN SHIRT
"I love a relaxed button up, since they're so versatile. In the spring, it can be worn layered over a tee as a light topper or under a cute lightweight sweater." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor
$58
4. ADIDAS SLIDES
"It has become a habit of mine to wear my boyfriend’s rubber sandals to run errands in. They are just super comfortable and easy to throw on and go! So of course I had to get them in my size." —Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant
$45
5. LACOSTE POLO
"A perfect polo is a summer wardrobe staple for me. I like the fit of the men's Lacoste polos better—a bit more oversized and boxy. I either pair with a fun skirt or go all out borrowed from the boys with an oversized trouser and white leather sneakers." —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor
$90
6. ADIDAS SNEAKERS
"When it comes to sneakers, guys always have the best colors and styles. I only shop in the men's department when it comes to sneakers." —Alexis Parente, Assistant Market Editor
$144
7. GAP DENIM JACKET
"An easy way to achieve the effortlessly cool, oversized fit of a jean jacket? Buy it in the men’s department! This one is a classic that I'll keep forever." —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor
$80
8. EVERLANE TEE
"I love how soft Everlane's tees are, buy a size small, roll the sleeves- they are perfect amount of oversized and slouchy." —Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
$16