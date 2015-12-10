The Best Maternity Style Moments of 2015

2015 brought a slew of major fashion moments, but the best head-turners came from those who were dressing for two. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, and Keira Knightley paved the way for expecting mothers, proving that no matter how far along you may be in your pregnancy, you can still have killer style. Ahead, eight of the best maternity looks of the year (Chrissy Teigen included!).
-
1. Keira Knightley
The actress chose to dress her baby bump in a delicate Giambattista Valli Couture number for the 2015 BAFTA Awards.
-
2. Kim Kardashian
Kardashian stayed true to her risk-taking style at the LACMA gala in this sheer lacy style by Givenchy.
-
3. Chrissy Teigen
Teigen stepped out in an over-the-top ensemble: A teal lace see-through Femme d'Armes top (with a matching lace bra) and black paperbag-waist pants that neatly covered her bump.
-
4. Kate Middleton
The Duchess looked stunning for an appearance at a gallery on England’s South Coast in a Dalmatian-print coat by Hobbs, which she first wore while pregnant with Prince George.
-
5. Jaime King
The actress glowed at the premiere of Barely Lethal in a strapless midi-length Dior dress that accentuated her growing belly.
-
6. Naya Rivera
Rivera stunned in a Tamara Mellon gown at the celebration of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Beverly Hills store opening. "This is the first flowing dress that I've worn during my pregnancy," the 28-year-old actress said of the look.
-
7. Molly Sims
For the Oscars' after party, Sims covered up her nine-month bump in a long-sleeve turtleneck gown by Ezra Santos.
-
8. Rose Byrne
For the Bring Change 2 Mind Gala in New York City, Byrne showed off her growing baby bump in a sleeveless metallic gown with a figure-flattering empire waist silhouette. For finishing touches, the actress completed her look with a gunmetal Oroton clutch.