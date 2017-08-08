8 Movies With the Best-Dressed High Schoolers Ever

For many of us, high school is a thing of the past. And for others, it's the current reality. Regardless of where you are on the high-school spectrum—happily enrolled youth or at "thank god I made it out unscathed!"—I think we can all appreciate the amazing style that makes its way down the hallway from glee club to AP U.S.
VIDEO: Movies With the Best Dressed High-Schoolers Ever
Here, we've gathered 8 classic teen movie with the best-dressed students ever. From the '90's classic Clueless to the cool kids of Rydell High in Grease and more recent fare, like Dope, we considered any flick that features lockers and fab style.
If you're preparing your wardrobe and heading back to school this month, here's little inspiration to kick off your shopping. Or, if you're feeling a little nostalgic for the days of Trapper Keepers, this one's for you, too! Scroll down and celebrate the style of some of our favorite teens ever.
1. Grease (1978)
Rydell High was a high school we all wanted to go to: their clothes were gorgeous, the guys and girls rocked, and the dances were awesome. Oh, what we wouldn't give to be able to wear a poodle skirt to class today!
2. Dope (2015)
It took a movie made in 20015, to really capture the '90s style that we all fell in love with. This nostalgic trip makes us realize why we fell in love with overalls, high tops, and hoodies. Simply put, they're all just so cool.
3. Jawbreaker (1999)
Now this was a movie that made you rethink corsets for the day! High school is usually a time for tees and jeans but these girls made the school hallways their runway and, boy, was it impressive. We're talking sky high heels, patent leather, and sleek mini skirts. And the mix of color and patterns? Genius.
4. Cruel Intentions (1999)
Sure, their intentions were cruel but their style was anything but. From Reese Witherspoon's (Annette) classic style to Sarah Michelle Geller's (Kathryn) chic sexpot esthetic to Selma Blair's (Cecile) preppy school girl looks. There was someone that spoke to each of our own personal style.
5. The Craft (1996)
Who would have thought a movie about teens and witchcraft would become such a style beacon? This cult classic has legions of fans and we're sure that Nancy and the gang's awesome dark style has a lot to do with it. They made lace, rosary beads, and thigh high stockings look fierce.
6. Clueless (1995)
If Mean Girls defined high school style for the 2000's, then Clueless was the ruler of the '90s. The movie was filled with the decade's best with nods from grunge to neon. And is it possible to not mention that classic Alaia dress? As If!
7. Mean Girls (2004)
This was the movie that not only brought pink back (after Elle Woods, it died down a bit) but also brought us such catchy slang. Fetch, anyone? The mini skirts and fun prints made us (briefly) wish we were a part of the plastics.
8. Heathers (1988)
The cool girl style of the Heathers (and Veronica aka Winona Ryder) was swoon-worthy, even for the late '80s (the acid wash and shoulder pads, ahhhh!!!). But here, think crisp blazers, chic plaids, and full bouncy hair.