Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Mango for Under $250, Total

Courtesy

In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Mango.

Mia Solkin
Mar 23, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Striped jersey dress ($59.99; mango.com): I love this crochet dress—the colors feel unexpected and fresh. 

Striped blouse ($49.99; mango.com): This off-the-shoulder striped blouse is the perfect piece to brighten up a dreary wardrobe day.

Cotton crop trousers ($79.99; mango.com): These cropped cotton trousers have cool button details and are light enough to wear during warmer months. 

Knotted flat sandals ($39.99; mango.com): Love these knotted sandals—they will go with everything.

Mixed pieces earrings ($15.99; mango.com): I love mixing and matching my earrings at the moment. This set gives you endless possibilities!

Combined total cost: $245.95

