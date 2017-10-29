11 Pairs of Leggings That You'll Want to Wear Outside the Gym

It can be universally agreed upon that leggings are the cornerstone of any workout wardrobe. But leggings outside the gym? That can get contentious. (Remember the whole "Leggings aren't pants" movement that broke the Internet a few years back?)
However! Things are starting to change. Leggings in substantial fabrications like denim and leather read more classic Versace and less yoga class at Equinox. Indeed, leggings are evolving and perhaps our opinion of them should too. Find the right pair, and you've scored what will hands-down be your most comfortable go-to this season.
Scroll down to check out cool upgraded leggings that are sure to inspire a ton of outfit ideas. How about pairing a suede pair with a chunky ribbed sweater (try this one from VICI)? Perfect for fall!
1. Bow Hem by Leal Deaccarett
$380
2. Faux Suede by Zara
$40
3. Denim by Lysse
$78
4. Snakeprint by Monrow
$124
5. Moto by Spanx
$110
6. Iconic Print by Versace
from $313
7. Leather By Malene Birger
$1,050
8. Bead Embellishment by SemSem
$1,850
9. Mixed Media by Yummie
$118
10. Acid Wash by Ragdoll
$89
11. Wine Gloss by Carbon38
$145