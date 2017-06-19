The Top Must-See Ad Campaigns of Fall 2017

Here’s a dead giveaway we’re moving into a new season (you know, aside from the changing temp): the onslaught of new fashion ad campaigns bringing to life each brand’s vision and setting the tone for what’s to come. If that’s not exciting enough, what about this: It’s likely you’ll see an iconic fashion muse (see Gisele Giselling in Loewe) or the next fashion muse to-be (see Maya Rudolph and friends for Kenzo) starring in one of these campaigns.
Naturally, we had to bring you the best of Fall/Winter 2017’s campaigns (round-ups, that’s just what we do). From Gisele Bündchen posing on a mound of mulch to Kenzo’s theater audience getting weird, scroll through to see what Fall 2017 has in store for us.
1. Roberto Cavalli
Shot by: Jack Waterlot
Starring: Eva Herzigova and Jarrod Scott
2. loewe
Shot by: Steven Meisel
Starring: Gisele Bündchen (pictured) and Max Overshiner
3. RENÉ CAOVILLA
Shot by: Giampaolo Sgura
Starring: Giulia Maenza
4. KENZO
Shot by: Casper Sejersen
Starring: Maya Rudolph (pictured), Fred Armisen (pictured), Greta Lee (pictured), James Ransone (pictured), Natasha Lyonne, Matt Lucas, Macaulay Culkin, Waris Ahluwalia, and Leslie Odom Jr.
5. COACH
Shot by: Steven Meisel
Starring: Selena Gomez
6. Ulla Johnson
Shot by: Yelena Yemchuk
Starring: Lina Hoss
7. KATE SPADE NEW YORK
Starring: Fernanda Ly
8. UGG
Shot by: Frederic Auerbach
Starring: Lola McDonnell (pictured), Kim Gordon, Uzumaki Cepeda, Fletcher Shears, Wyatt Shears, Zackery Michael, Hanalei Reponty, and Daniel Hivner