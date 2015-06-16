1 of 51

Kate Middleton

Over 2 billion people watched the royal wedding on April 29, 2011, and Kate Middleton didn’t disappoint. For her walk down the aisle, the new Duchess of Cambridge wore a gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. “Miss Middleton worked closely with Sarah Burton in formulating the design of her dress,” the Clarence House said. The hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly lace dress was paired with matching Alexander McQueen shoes.