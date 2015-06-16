Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
1. The Best Dressed Celebrity BridesKate Middleton
Over 2 billion people watched the royal wedding on April 29, 2011, and Kate Middleton didn’t disappoint. For her walk down the aisle, the new Duchess of Cambridge wore a gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. “Miss Middleton worked closely with Sarah Burton in formulating the design of her dress,” the Clarence House said. The hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly lace dress was paired with matching Alexander McQueen shoes.
2. Nicky Hilton
The hotel heiress wed England-based banker James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in London on July 10, 2015. Shortly before the ceremony, London-based fur accessories brand Izaak Azanei posted an Instagram picture of Hilton, 31, wearing a long-sleeved lace Maison Valentino gown as her father, Rick, escorted her inside the venue.
3. Elizabeth TaylorIn 1950, Liz Taylor took her first trip (of seven) down the aisle, marrying hotel heir Conrad "Nicky" Hilton in a Hollywood ceremony. Her silk, basque-waisted gown cost a then-staggering $1500 (almost $14,000 in today's dollars) to make and was a gift from her studio, MGM.
4. Gwen StefaniThis Dior dip-dyed silk faille gown was created specifically for the singer's 2002 marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale, and it's a triumph of personal style—equal parts girlie and punk, just like the pop star herself.
5. Carolyn BessetteBessette asked close friend (and then-unknown designer) Narciso Rodriguez to design the gown she wore to marry John F. Kennedy Jr in 1996. The resulting simple bias-cut silk dress launched his career—and cemented her status as a new style icon.
6. Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGeneresBoth blondes wore Zac Posen to their 2008 ceremony: de Rossi chose a dramatic backless gown with a ballerina-inspired pale pink tulle skirt, while Ellen DeGeneres (the only bride not wearing a dress on our list) opted for a tailored ensemble consisting of white pants, a dress shirt and a white vest.
7. Jacqueline Bouvier
The future first lady (and fashion icon) wore a voluminous ivory silk taffeta gown by the designer Ann Lowe when she married John F. Kennedy in 1953. A portrait neckline and wide, embellished skirt emphasized Jackie's small waist, and an heirloom lace veil, which originally belonged to her grandmother, completed the super-romantic ensemble.
8. Lady Diana SpencerYes, her puff-sleeved, ruffled, silk taffeta gown—decorated with lace, embroidery, sequins, and around 10,000 tiny pearls—wasn't exactly understated. But then neither was anything else about Diana's royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
9. Marilyn MonroeThey seemed, to some, like a match made in heaven: the big-screen siren and the baseball star. While Monroe's marriage to Joe DiMaggio didn't even last a year, the fur-collared brown wool suit she wore to their 1954 ceremony at San Francisco's City Hall was utterly timeless.
10. Elizabeth TaylorElizabeth Taylor's Cleopatra co-star Richard Burton was her fifth husband. (And her sixth—they remarried less than two years after their first divorce.) So it makes sense that, in 1964, she decided against a traditional white dress. Instead, Taylor opted for a round-necked daffodil yellow chiffon mini topped with a headdress made of white hyacinths and lilies of the valley. (She wore green to their do-over in 1976.)
11. Ivanka TrumpDonald's daughter was reportedly inspired by Grace Kelly's classic gown: She converted to Judaism in order to marry Jared Kushner in 2009, and required a slightly more covered-up style. Vera Wang was happy to oblige. "I seized on the chance to do a dress that wasn't naked," the designer said at the time.
12. Mia FarrowAt 21, she personified the adjective gamine: Her close-cropped hair perfectly complemented her delicate features. And the ensemble she wore to wed Frank Sinatra in 1966—a pale mini-dress paired with a short, boxy matching jacket—likewise balanced sweet with chic
13. Julianne MooreThe red-headed star's lilac Prada wasn't exactly traditional—but then again, neither was her 2003 wedding to director Bart Freundlich: The ceremony was held in the couple's Greenwich Village backyard and attended by their son Cal, far left. (The groom's coordinated shirt and tie were a nice touch.)
14. Audrey HepburnShe played a water sprite in a 1954 Broadway production of Ondine, then chose a decidedly elfin tea-length, chiffon-sleeved Balmain for her wedding to co-star Mel Ferrer later that year. A wreath of fresh flowers completed the magical effect.
15. JewelOne might have expected the pop/folk singer to choose a slightly more glittery gown for her 2008 wedding—she was, after all, marrying a rodeo star. But the form-fitting lace Monique Lhullier gown that Jewel wore when she said her "I Dos" with Ty Murray was simply gorgeous.
16. Bianca Porez Morena de MaciasThe soon-to-be Bianca Jagger wore a white YSL "Le Smoking" jacket over a long white skirt to marry Mick at St. Tropez Town Hall in 1971. Amazing, right?
17. Jada PinkettJada married Will Smith on December 31, 1997, in a unique (and very of-the-moment) silk and crushed velvet mock turtleneck gown designed by Badgely Mischka.
18. Grace KellyIn 1956, she played a princess onscreen in The Swan and then assumed the role in real life: The pearl-studded, long-sleeved gown she wore to marry Monaco's Prince Rainier was a parting gift from Grace Kelly's former studio, MGM. Conceived by costume designer Helen Rose—and constructed by three dozen seamstresses over six weeks—the elaborate silk faille, silk tulle, and rose point lace confection was pure Hollywood fantasy.
19. Cindy CrawfordIn 1998, the already-flawless supermodel chose a simple John Galliano slipdress for her barefoot beach wedding to Rande Gerber. It's unclear if she bothered with the old, borrowed, or blue—perhaps people this good-looking don't need good luck.
20. Yoko OnoThe multi-media artist married John Lennon in Gibraltar in 1969, clad in a very counter-culture ensemble: a textured mini-dress, kneesocks, and a white felt hat.
21. Megan FoxMegan Fox and Brian Austin Green escaped to a Hawaiian beach for their 2010 wedding. Fittingly, the bride wore a flowing silk chiffon Armani Prive gown and skipped shoes for her walk in the sand.
22. Rebecca RomijnAfter dating for three years, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell exchanged vows in L.A. The bride paired her lace Ralph Lauren gown with a gold bracelet and chandelier earrings with multi-colored diamonds borrowed from famed jeweler Neil Lane. And her something blue? "I had a tiny blue bow sewn inside my dress," Romijn says.
23. Salma Hayek-PinaultSalma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury goods company PPR, wed in a surprise ceremony at City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009. Two months later, the couple married for the second time at Venice's opera house. For the lavish affair, the bride took the plunge in an appropriately fashion-forward Balenciaga wedding gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere.
24. Natalie WoodWhen she wed Robert Wagner in 1957, Natalie Wood looked stunning and of-the-moment in a face-framing lace hood, white cocktail dress and ballet flats.
25. Crown Princess Victoria of SwedenThe Swedish royal married her personal trainer Daniel Westling in a classic off-the-shoulder satin gown by Pär Engsheden, which featured a sixteen-and-a-half-foot train.
26. Nicole KidmanIn 2006 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban said “I do” in Sydney. The red carpet style star captivated in an ivory silk chiffon gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere for Balenciaga and Fred Leighton antique diamond-and-pearl earrings.
27. Marcia CrossThe wedding of Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney took place on June 24, 2006 in Pasadena, California. "Walking up the aisle was a glorious moment. I was just so happy," says Cross, who accessorized her custom Reem Acra gown with a cathedral-length veil and Neil Lane platinum-and-diamond jewelry.
28. Rhea DurhamActor Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham tied the knot Saturday August 1, 2009 in Beverly Hills. Durham accented her flowing strapless Marchesa gown and Neil Lane cushion-cut engagement ring with a diamond bracelet and earrings.
29. Julia RobertsDanny Moder and Julia Roberts celebrated the Fourth of July weekend with a small ceremony at the bride’s New Mexico ranch. Roberts wore a blush embroidered halter gown and a floral wreath in her hair.
30. Jenna Bush HagerJenna Bush and Henry Hager said “I do” in front of 200 friends and family on May 10, 2008 at the Bush's family estate in Crawford, Texas. The former president’s daughter looked stunning in beaded organza gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with a short train.
31. Chelsea ClintonSurrounded by 400 friends and family, Chelsea Clinton wed longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky in a lavish 2010 affair at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, New York. As rumored, the bride wore a dress custom-made by Clinton family friend Vera Wang–a strapless silk organza gown with a diagonally draped silk tulle bodice and a crystal-embellished belt. For the reception, the new bride changed into another Vera Wang design: this time, a silk tulle Grecian gown with a criss-cross back and narrow grosgrain black belt.
32. Brooklyn DeckerBrooklyn Decker flaunted her swimsuit model curves in a shapely custom Vera Wang gown when she married Andy Roddick in 2009 at the tennis pro’s Texas home.
33. Michelle ObamaAfter dating for three years, Michelle and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992. A lifelong fashion lover, Michelle Obama was stunning in an off-the-shoulder duchess satin gown with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the dress, which also featured floral appliqués, with a princess-length veil and opera gloves.
34. Alyson HanniganOn October 11, 2003, Alyson Hannigan married Alexis Denisof during a three-day celebration at Two Bunch Palms resort outside Palm Springs. The bride wore a custom-made ivory satin gown with Chantilly lace and bead overlay by Badgley Mischka. Of her dress, Hannigan simply stated, "It was perfection."
35. Alicia KeysAlicia Keys looked goddess-like in an ivory silk, Grecian-inspired Vera Wang gown when she married Swizz Beatz at their 2010 Mediterranean affair.
36. Christina HendricksWhen Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend tied the knot at N.Y.C.’s Il Buco restaurant our then Winter Weddings cover girl worked her curves in a strapless Carolina Herrera gown.
37. Tricia NixonThe first wedding to ever to take place in the White House Rose Garden was Tricia Nixon and Edward Cox’s 1971 fete. The bride wore a classic lace design by Priscilla of Boston.
38. Caroline KennedyIt should come as no surprise that Caroline Kennedy’s 1986 wedding to Edwin Schlossberg was a stylish affair—her planner was none other than her mother, Jackie Kennedy Onaissis. In a white silk organza gown with a 25-foot train, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy tied the knot near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
39. Jayne MansfieldFor her second marriage, the voluptuous bride highlighted her curves in a lace mermaid gown at her 1958 wedding to Mickey Hargitay (Mariska’s dad!).
40. Julianna MarguliesIn 2007, Julianna Margulies wed Keith Lieberthal in a Narciso Rodriguez empire gown. Long white gloves and flowing curls completed her romantic bridal look.
41. Odette YustmanWhen she wed Dave Annable, Odette Yustman walked down the aisle to the Beatles hit “All You Need is Love” in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown.
42. Victoria AdamsWhen the artist formerly known as Posh Spice married soccer player David Beckham in 1999, she did so in a structured, ballgown-skirted Vera Wang; the trend-setting star may very well have played a role in the subsequent ubiquity of the strapless wedding dress.
43. Joy BryantThe actress was engaged to stuntman David Pope for almost a year, but she ended up planning her 2008 wedding in less than a month—luckily, designer Angela Missoni is a close friend of the bride's and was happy to whip up this dreamy peach dress.
44. Elizabeth BanksOn her first day at the University of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Banks met Max Handelman. Ten years later, he proposed and they were married on July 5, 2003. Banks walked down the aisle at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills in an off-white silk-chiffon Christian Dior gown and a veil handmade by her mother.
45. Jessica SimpsonFor her wedding to Eric Johnson, Simpson wore a custom, gold-embroidered Carolina Herrera strapless gown. The two celebrated their love with a Great Expectations-themed reception.
46. Kaley CuocoTo swap vows with Ryan Sweeting on New Year's Eve 2013, Cuoco chose a petal-pink strapless tulle ball gown by Vera Wang. The dress was complete with a sweetheart neckline, a hand-gathered, detailed bodice, and hand-appliqued Chantilly lace.
47. Angelina JolieThe actress and mother of six chose to allow her dress to be an expression of her kids' creativity. For her big day, Jolie had Luigi Massi, the master tailor at Atelier Versace, sew dozens of designs from her children's drawings into her dress and veil.
48. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad wore custom Badgley Mishka for her wedding to William Tell. The dress, which Conrad helped design, featured two-tone Chanitlly and Alençon lace with crystals, pearls, baby glass beads, and a 10-foot train!
49. Gabrielle UnionFor her Miami wedding to basketball player Dwyane Wade, Union wore a custom Dennis Basso gown that featured a fitted bodice and a full skirt with pleating at the waist.
50. Kim KardashianSince the day Kanye West proposed to the reality star, the world was busy speculating over which designer she would wear down the aisle. For her Florence nuptials, the 33-year-old bride stunned in a custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed by Riccardo Tisci.
51. Amal AlamuddinAmal Alamuddin looked beyond gorgeous when she tied the knot with George Clooney in Venice, Italy. Alamuddin dazzled in an exquisite custom-made Oscar de la Renta wedding gown of French lace that featured a floor-brushing train and hand-embroidered pearls and diamanté accents. To top off her look, the human rights lawyer worked a long, elegant veil that swept down to the ground.
