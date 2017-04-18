How to Pick the Most Flattering Denim Skirt for Your Body Type

If there’s one thing we know off-duty celebrities (and their stylists) are good at, it’s dressing for their body type. When there’s a chance (or a guarantee) of being photographed every time you leave your house, it’s only natural to want to make sure you look your best from every angle.
Thanks to the recent 1970s and 1990s fashion revivals, the denim skirt has once again become a year-round wardrobe essential. Yes, the cut-off, the distressed mini skirt (not unlike the one you probably wore in high school) is back, along with a pencil, midi and our personal favorite—the button-front A-line skirt.
So, which style is right for you? While all four styles are on-trend for spring and into the summer, we’d recommend starting with a cut that’s suited to flatter your best features. Those with boyish figures can add curves with an A-line mini a la Alexa Chung, while women with curvier frames can nail that hourglass look in a fitted pencil skirt (with plenty of stretch), like Kourtney Kardashian. Ahead, shop our four favorite denim skirt silhouettes to wear now.
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian & Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line, Good American
-
1. If You're Petite...
We've been obsessed with Selena Gomez's style revival over the past year or so; she's a master at maximizing every inch of her petite frame (thanks in no small part to her legendary stylist, Kate Young). Take a page out of her book and pair a vintage-inspired denim skirt with a bodysuit for a killer outfit.
Topshop | $55
-
2. If You're Tall...
We have such a girl crush on Karlie Kloss. Her feminine and approachable sense of style sets a benchmark for tall girls everywhere. Her long frame allows her to pull off wearing a floaty midi skirt and flats, but shorter girls need only add a little heel to master the same carefree look.
Gap | $37 (originally $55)
-
3. If You're Curvy...
No one knows how to dress their figure better than a Kardashian, and Khloe K. is no exception. She expertly showed off her hourglass figure in a stretch-denim pencil skirt and tucked-in shirt, an easy look to copy for the office (with a few more buttons secured) or a dinner date (as is, tbh...).
Dolce & Gabbana available at NET-A-PORTER | $645
-
4. If You're Boyish...
Take a cue from Alexa Chung and give the illusion of curves with an A-line button-front skirt that will make your legs look a mile long, too. This silhouette might be our favorite of the season—wear it now with loafers and a tucked-in T-shirt and later with tights and ankle boots.
Current Elliott available at Outnet | $99 (originally $228)