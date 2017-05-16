Shop 14 Denim Dresses We Can't Get Enough Of

It's safe to say we're certifiably obsessed with our jeans—kick flares, wide-leg, skinnies, high-waisted—you name it, we've tried it (and most likely loved it). But there's something equally appealing about a denim dress that's quickly making it just as much of a staple as our tried-and-true blue jeans. It's sensible, long-wearing, and eternally chic. And just like your jeans, there are endless styles to fit your frame and occasion. Scroll through our picks for the denim dresses missing in your life. Happy shopping!
VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans
1. OVERALL MIDI DRESS
See by Chloe | $295
2. BUTTON-FRONT CUTOUT DRESS
Madewell | $80 (originally $128)
3. RAW EDGE DRESS
Dorothy Perkins | $59
4. FRAYED CAMI DRESS
MiH Jeans | $275
5. ASYMMETRICAL DRESS
Marques Almeida | $575
6. TWO TONE DRESS
Zara | $50
7. ZIP-FRONT DRESS
Farrow | $85 (originally $132)
8. EMBROIDERED DRESS
Coach | $495
9. OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESS
J. Crew | $88
10. PINAFORE DRESS
AG Jeans | $245
11. TIER MIDI DRESS
Gap | $65 (originally $80)
12. BELTED DRESS
A.P.C. | $310
13. DROP WAIST DRESS
Stella McCartney | $935
14. APRON DRESS
3x1 | $195