Shop 14 Denim Dresses We Can't Get Enough Of

It's safe to say we're certifiably obsessed with our jeans—kick flares, wide-leg, skinnies, high-waisted—you name it, we've tried it (and most likely loved it). But there's something equally appealing about a denim dress that's quickly making it just as much of a staple as our tried-and-true blue jeans. It's sensible, long-wearing, and eternally chic. And just like your jeans, there are endless styles to fit your frame and occasion. Scroll through our picks for the denim dresses missing in your life. Happy shopping!

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans