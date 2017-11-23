Be Holiday Ready With These 9 Versatile Pieces for Curves

The holiday season, although joyous and filled with love, can get very hectic and overwhelming. Around this time of year, your calendar begins to fill with parties, after work functions, office shindigs, and family gatherings.
To get prepared for all the craziness, we've gathered 10 essential pieces that are sure to help you feel pulled together throughout the entire season. Mix- and-match with basics already in your closet, and you'll have countless dazzling looks. Start with the sequined bomber above by Addition Elle ($128), then scroll down to see the rest of our picks.
VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Sexy Christmas
-
1. The Festive Coat
With a subtle print and faux fur cuffs, this coat is sure to make your outfit. Take out that cute LBD and pair with this baby for an effortless fashion forward look.
Eloquii | $180
-
2. The Detailed Sweater
A sweater is essential for chilly temps. Why not go for one that has a twisted back? Not only is it a fun update on a classic, but you can style it as you see fit. One shoulder? Off-the shoulder? The choice is yours.
Premme | $59
-
3. The Sequin Dress
Sequins are a holiday staple, but getting a sequined piece in a classic shape means you can take this dress beyond the holidays.
Elvi | $85
-
4. The Versatile Sweater Dress
Invest in a cozy dress that can play many parts in your wardrobe. This one can be styled as a cowl, hood, or off-the-shoulder. Wear as a top or a dress with gold jewelry to play up the royal hue.
Universal Standard | $190
-
5. The Elongating Trousers
Your legs will look a mile long in these wide leg pants. They'll look great with just about every blouse you already own.
JustFab | from $35
-
6. The Velvet Blazer
You must have velvet in your wardrobe this season. It is everywhere. A blazer is a chic way to incorporate the textured textile.
White House Black Market | $150
-
7. The Sequined Tee
For those days where you just want to keep it simple, just throw on this sparkling tee. You can pair with jeans and pumps for a look that laid-back but chic.
Torrid | $65
-
8. The Updated LBD
Try a little black dress with a little more detail. This one is gorgeous and sleek with a shoulder cut out and thigh slit.
City Chic | $80 (originally $89)
-
9. The Embellished Jeans
Pearl embellishments make these jeans feel fresh. These get you into the holiday spirit without being too in-your-face.
Simply Be | $63