3 All-Black Date Night Looks Inspired By Chrissy Teigen

There are a lot of reasons to envy Chrissy Teigen: her talented and handsome husband, her adorable new baby, her lightning-quick wit, and, let’s not forget, her killer sense of style. Throughout the last few months of her pregnancy and now as a new mom, Teigen has been stepping out with John Legend in chic, minimal date-night outfits we’re dying to copy.

The key to Teigen’s no-fail looks? Great hair, high heels, and all-black everything. Whether she’s thrown on a slinky skirt and blouse or a leather jacket and cage heels, she knows that layering up in black results in an ensemble that's equal parts polished and cool.

Date or no date, we're queuing up our favorite black midi dresses, strappy sandals, and silk blouses for our next night out. To show you just how easy it is to channel some of those Chrissy Teigen vibes in your own life (even without the hubby and baby), we shopped out three outfits inspired by her recent date night looks.