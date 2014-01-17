Holmes once confessed that she fantasized about marrying Tom Cruise when she was a little girl—and the ornate, off-the-shoulder Armani she wore to their 2006 Italian wedding may very well have been the sort of gown she imagined wearing. Adorned with Swarovski crystals, embroidery, and a silk train, and topped with a floor-length veil made of ivory tulle, this was a true dream dress. The couple divorced in 2012.