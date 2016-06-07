The 10 Hottest Celebrity-and-Designer Dates at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

For an industry event like the CFDA Fashion Awards that recognizes the best in design, the stars of the night aren't your typical celebrities that grace the screens or the runways. The spotlight is on the designers. And for one night only, the A-listers play the supporting role, the complement to the main act. Fashion-wise, they dress to complement the designers as well.
Designer Michael Kors smartened up for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards, looking dapper as always in a sleek suit with aviators. On his arm? Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, clad in a slinky mint beaded georgette godet gown—a custom creation from the Michael Kors Collection.
And they weren't the only hot date on the red carpet. From looking sharp to straight-up twinning, see the 10 best celebrity-designer couples from the CFDA Awards.
-
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Michael Kors
Designer Michael Kors looked sharp in a sleek suit and aviators. On his arm—model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a custom mint beaded creation from the Michael Kors Collection.
-
2. Mia Moretti and Stacey Bendet
Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia brought DJ Mia Moretti, and they both topped off their gowns with velvety turbans.
-
3. Emily Ratajkowski and Jason Wu
EmRata and Jason Wu's couple style? The three S's—smoldering, sexy, and sharp that meet the dress codes of a black-tie affair.
-
4. Monique Lhuillier and Hilary Rhoda
Texture was the shared thread between Monique Lhuillier and her date, model Hilary Rhoda. While Monique went for an intricate beaded, floral-appliqued gown (of her own design, of course), Hilary wowed in a sheer gown (a Monique design, of course) painted with gold florals.
-
5. Nadja Swarovski and Karlie Kloss
Nadja Swarovski took Karlie Kloss (in Rosie Assoulin) as her date (Karlie is its new brand ambassador!) and together, they coordinated outfits with deep-V necklines and cutouts.
-
6. Zosia Mamet and Gigi Burris
When your date is milliner Gigi Burris, you know your headwear is going to be on point. Burris went with a satiny red brim hat, while Zosia Mamet finished her look with a headscarf crafted from the same fabric.
-
7. Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen
In a rare Olsen trio sighting, the three sisters twinned (tripled?) it up in top-to-toe black ensembles.
-
8. Alexa Chung and Prabal Gurung
Alexa Chung in her black leather Prabal Gurung number is sexy to Prabal Gurung's smart tux.
-
9. The Mulleavy Sisters and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst stunned in an exquisite beaded Rodarte creation (and a fresh orchid earring, hand-carried from Los Angeles!) that perfectly complemented Kate Mulleavy's gunmetal knit and Laura's geo-print scarf.
-
10. Selma Blair, Alicia Silverstone, and Christian Siriano
In her one-sleeve blazer Christian Siriano suit, Selma Blair twinned it up with designer Christian Siriano. And together, they flanked the other celebrity in their trio—Alicia Silverstone as a lady in red.