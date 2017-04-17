These 7 Uniqlo Pieces Will Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe 

Feeling like your wardrobe could use an update? We are, too. As the weather gets warmer, it's time to put your cold weather clothes away and stock up on light knits, striped tees, and cropped jeans. Chunky fisherman knit, be gone!
We shopped Uniqlo to find the best pieces that are sure to instantly refresh your closet without breaking the bank. You. Are. Welcome. These seven closet essentials can be mixed and matched more ways than we can count to create the perfect wardrobe for spring.
Pro Tip: Found something you're obsessed with? Buy it in bulk! There is absolutely no shame in buying in multiples when the fit is great and the price is right.
-
1. LINEN BUTTON DOWN
This French linen button down is super breathable and equally great buttoned up for office days as it is undone over a bikini at the beach.
Uniqlo | $20 (originally $30)
-
2. STRIPED T-SHIRT
Striped t-shirts are a seasonless wardrobe must. The boxy, oversized cut on this top is straight out of your boyfriend's closet.
Uniqlo | $15
-
3. POPLIN DRESS
The voluminous silhouette and lightweight cotton fabrication of this dress will keep you cool and comfortable on the hottest of summer days.
Uniqlo | $40
-
4. RIBBED TANK
This versatile ribbed tank provides enough coverage to be office appropriate while also being great as a casual weekend styling piece when paired with a high-waisted jean or short.
Uniqlo | $20
-
5. FRAYED JEAN
This jean is wonderfully lightweight and won't cling in the wrong places during warmer months. The softly frayed hem adds a touch of modernity.
Uniqlo | $30
-
6. PAPER-BAG WAIST SKIRT
This piece combines two wearable trends in one. The paper-bag waist feels fresh, while the olive green color hits on the military moment seen on the spring runways.
Uniqlo | $30
-
7. MOCK NECK TOP
This top features a 3/4 sleeve and fashionable mock neck. It is great layered under silky camisoles and slip dresses when a little extra coverage is necessary.
Uniqlo | $6 (originally $10)