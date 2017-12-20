The Best Curve-Friendly LBB (Little Black Bodysuits) to Try Now

Nothing creates a streamlined silhouette quite like a bodysuit. This season, we're seeing them in every variation, perfect for every occasion. From tummy-taming tees to ooh la la lacy teddies, the bodysuit has been delivering major style in so many ways. This piece is quickly becoming a perfect transitional statement in our closet, so why not go for a chic black version that'll go with everything? No matter your style, there's a figure-flattering version awaiting for you to try now. Start with this cool fringe version from Simply Be (above).
VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17
-
1. Ribbed Lace Trim Bodysuit by Lost Ink
Cut-out and lace details add girly touches to a tried and true shape.
$49
-
2. Lace Soft Cup Bodysuit by Ashley Stewart
Take your lingerie to the streets! Pair this one with a blazer and skinny jeans for an unexpected date-night look.
$12 (originally $35)
-
3. Thong bodysuit by Yummie
Expect Yummie's amazing shapewear technology on this t-shirt to emphasize your waist.
$68
-
4. Good Body Asymmetrical Bodysuit by Good American
This one shoulder feels fresh and creates a beautiful silhouette.
$139
-
5. Studio V-Neck Sequin Bodysuit by Eloquii
Perfect addition for any festive parties you may have coming up.
$80
-
6. Mesh Bodysuit by Forever 21+
Add a skirt under the mesh for an easy layered look.
$20 (originally $28)
-
7. Plunge Lace-Up Bodysuit by DebShops
This lace-up bodysuit can be worn alone or layered over a camisole.
$25