The Best Bathing Suits For All Your Summer Activities

If you ask us, the best part about summer is getting outside and taking advantage of the warm weather. And you can almost bet that a swimsuit will be apart of your off-hours wardrobe. Whether you have a picnic at the beach planned with friends, or are heading to the lake for some paddleboarding, we have you covered with options that will work in just about every setting. Shop our picks below, grab some SPF, and soak up the sun!

VIDEO: We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion