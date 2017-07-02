The Best Bathing Suits For All Your Summer Activities

If you ask us, the best part about summer is getting outside and taking advantage of the warm weather. And you can almost bet that a swimsuit will be apart of your off-hours wardrobe. Whether you have a picnic at the beach planned with friends, or are heading to the lake for some paddleboarding, we have you covered with options that will work in just about every setting. Shop our picks below, grab some SPF, and soak up the sun!
1. POOL PARTY
This ruffled number will make a statement among a sea of string bikinis at your next pool party.
Karla Colletto one-piece, $340; modaoperandi.com.
2. SAILING
Choose a suit that leans nautical with playful details, like striped straps and button trims in cherry red.
Rye set, $205; net-a-porter.com.
3. PADDLEBOARDING
Printed rash guards paired with complementary bikini bottoms are ideal for a day of paddleboarding on the lake.
Boden top, $36; bodenusa.com. Boden bottom, $23; bodenusa.com.
5. SURFING
This wetsuit boasts graphic color blocking and a short bottom for an eye-catching option on the waves.
Cynthia Rowley wetsuit, $235; orchardmile.com.
6. SNORKELING
A clean shape that provides coverage will leave you carefree for an underwater adventure.
Mara Hoffman top, $81; marahoffman.com. Mara Hoffman bottom, $77; marahoffman.com.
7. BEACH DAY
A no fuss one-piece is the best option for an afternoon by the shore, especially when hitting the waves. No nip slip!
Made By Dawn one-piece, $208; matchesfashion.com.
8. HIKING
A bikini with an athletic cut doubles as a sports bra while blazing the trails. It also dries fast should you take a dip along the way.
Rochelle Sara top, $94; net-a-porter.com. Rochelle Sara bottom, $38; net-a-porter.com.