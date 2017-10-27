12 Ways to Make Neutrals Work for the Gym

Neutral toned activewear, as seen regularly on the Jenners and Hadids, is currently trending and we need to jump on this bandwagon. I personally thought I would never wear beige colored leggings, thinking to myself that they have to be unflattering and just why would you do that? But then I bought a pair of Outdoor Voices's 3/4 leggings in the color oatmeal—and I was converted.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Neutral shades are not only super-chic, they also look great when mixed with bold pops of color, deep hues, or head-to-toe nudes. I find myself religiously wearing my oatmeal leggings on the weekend with a chunky sweater and a bomber jacket, the perfect combination of comfy activewear that still look polished Try a soft toned activewear set on your next trip to the gym, and scroll through for 12 strong contenders.