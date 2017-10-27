12 Ways to Make Neutrals Work for the Gym

Neutral toned activewear, as seen regularly on the Jenners and Hadids, is currently trending and we need to jump on this bandwagon. I personally thought I would never wear beige colored leggings, thinking to myself that they have to be unflattering and just why would you do that? But then I bought a pair of Outdoor Voices's 3/4 leggings in the color oatmeal—and I was converted.
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
Neutral shades are not only super-chic, they also look great when mixed with bold pops of color, deep hues, or head-to-toe nudes. I find myself religiously wearing my oatmeal leggings on the weekend with a chunky sweater and a bomber jacket, the perfect combination of comfy activewear that still look polished Try a soft toned activewear set on your next trip to the gym, and scroll through for 12 strong contenders.
1. Nike Beige Sneakers
A neutral shoe will pair perfectly with all your favorite activewear pieces.
$120
2. LNDR Long Line Sports Bra
A beige bra with a pop of navy is a great way to incorporate neutral tones into your activewear wardrobe.
$150
3. Sweaty Betty Tinted Top
A classic top with a rose tint is a great stepping stone to try more neutrals in your activewear ensembles.
$65
4. Falke Taupe Leggings
Try a bolder tan bottom, like this 3/4 legging, to master the trend.
$93
5. Nike Therma Top
The perfect beige jersey top to complete your head-to-toe neutral tone look.
$95
6. Adidas Pink Sneakers
Believe it or not, Millennial pink is the new neutral. Go for a muted tone and add some color variation to your monochromatic outfits.
$170
7. Live The Process Wrap Top
Take a feminine approach to your activewear look by wearing a plunging wrap top instead of a sweatshirt.
$98
8. Olympia Striped Nude Leggings
A pop of color in the waistband will help to break up the lighter tones.
$110
9. Outdoor Voices Rose Quartz Bodysuit
The layering possibilities are endless.
$85
10. Grey Champion Sweatshirt
Add in some gray to your classic colors to mix up the tones.
$60
11. APL Cashmere Sneakers
A not-so-basic basic.
$250
12. Laain Printed Nude Top
Add in printed details to add texture to your outfit!
$67