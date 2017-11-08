11 Pieces to Get the New '70s Look

The '70s are having a serious fashion moment and we can't get enough. From Marc Jacobs to Missoni, the fall 2017 runways were packed with pieces inspired by the decade (and there was no shortage on the street style set this Fashion Week either).
Perhaps it was a weekend binge of HBO's The Deuce that solidified our current obsession, but we can't stop dreaming of cozy shearling, muted floral and of course flared denim. The rich textures and subdued colors make this the ideal trend for fall, so find our must-have pieces to shop now. You will want to scoop these up quickly as the temperatures start to drop.
VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basics
Shop our 11 favorites below.
-
1. THE SHEARLING COAT
This faux shearling is best paired with a dark denim flare jean and chunky turtleneck for a super '70s look.
Uniqlo | $50 (originally $60)
-
2. THE ARGYLE SWEATER
This retro inspired sweater gets the modern treatment in a fresh color palette.
Sandro | $325
-
3. THE DARK DENIM FLARE
A hi-rise flare jean is the essential '70s closet staple. Try a style that is slightly cropped for an updated spin.
Eve Denim | $300
-
4. THE CHECKED BLAZER
The graphic herringbone jacket gets the contemporary makeover in an oversized silhouette with bold buttons.
Mango | $130
-
5. THE SUEDE BOOT
Look for a knee high style in rich brown suede to compliment any look.
Sole Society | $140
-
6. THE VELVET SUIT
This disco era suit nods to the vintage but is totally cool in a modern-day cut.
Shop it: Frame blazer, $575; net-a-porter.com. Frame pant, $395; net-a-porter.com.
-
7. THE TARTAN SKIRT
This skirt pairs perfectly with a knee high boot and oversized sweater for an updated take on the trend.
Tory Burch | $398
-
8. THE CHAIN LINK BRACELET
Chunky gold jewelry is a must-have to top off your look and this perfect bracelet doesn't disappoint.
A.P.C. | $120
-
9. THE FLORAL BLOUSE
Look for a printed blouse in muted shades that pairs brilliantly with other textured pieces.
Zara | $40
-
10. THE CORDUROY TROUSER
This slim and slouchy trouser will be your go-to all season long.
H&M | $60
-
11. THE CROSSBODY BAG
A bohemian bag shape in vivid burgundy will brighten up any outfit.
J. Crew | $138