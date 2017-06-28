Bella Hadid's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Moments 

Bella Hadid may be a street style and runway icon, but she also knows how to glam it up at events.
The model has consistently worn head-turning looks down the red carpet, and more than once they've left us speechless. From the sliced cutouts on her Grammy's gown to the sky-high slit on her red Cannes dress, Hadid knows how to make bold statements with her clothes. And she tends to do it in three colors—black, white, and in-your-face red.
We've narrowed down some of Hadid's most shocking OMG red carpet moments just for you, in case you're in the need for some boldly beautiful fashion inspiration of your own. Because who better to be inspired by than Hadid?
VIDEO: Behind the Cover: Bella Hadid
1. 2016 Cannes Film Festival
We couldn't start out this gallery with any other look, to be honest. Hadid wore a red silk Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress that barely covered her to the point where her hip was totally exposed to the cameras. This look is the definition of "go big or go home," and Hadid's clearly not going home.
2. Cannes Film Fesitval 2017
Following her red hot entrance to Cannes the year before, it was no surprise to see Hadid don the statement color once again. What was surprising? The gigantic blinged out Bulgari snake surrounding her neck. High-fashion clearly has room for a little bite.
3. The 2016 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
If the bottom of Hadid's tuxedo dress looks burnt, that's because it might be. The model wore a black structured Moschino dress that gradually became distressed at the bottom. It leaves her looking like she hit the red carpet after engaging in combat. Who knows, maybe she did.
4. amFAR Gala 2015
Even before she was slaying runways with her walk, Hadid was slaying the red carpet. At this 2015 event, Hadid took a more goth-like approach to her look, which immediately set her apart from big sis Gigi Hadid's all white ensemble.
5. Cannes Film Festival 2016
This barely-there Roberto Cavalli dress is almost invisible if you look too quickly. It's also adorned with de Grisogono jewels that hit the light and caused this model to literally sparkle down the carpet. How's that for an entrance?
6. Cannes Film Festival 2017
To say Hadid’s Cannes red carpet game this year was strong is really an understatement. She turned out so many amazing looks in a short period of time that it really can't be denied. For her debut Cannes look of 2017, she wore a light pink low-cut Alex Vauthier gown with a sapphire choker, and the look continues to wow us.
7. 2015 Tony Awards
At this point in her modeling career, Hadid is well known for her sharp and bold style, so when she walked a red carpet in a simple yet striking dress, everyone's heads turned.
8. GQ's Men of the Year Awards 2016
When Hadid won Model of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Celebration, she picked out a champagne Bardot dress with (what else?) a sky-high slit. We're beginning to see a bold pattern here, Hadid.
9. A 2016 de Grisogono Event
Instead of opting for a dramatic gown, Hadid turned heads by wearing a sparkling striped Givenchy zoot suit at a de Grisogono event. Look familiar? It should, since Beyoncé wore the same suit when she accepted the Icon Award at the 2016 CFDA Awards. Talk about high-fashion twinning.
10. 2015 Icons Event
Not many people would be brave enough to wear a middle parted neckline that goes that low, but Hadid is not most people. The model was not shy about baring her chest as she walked the black carpet.
11. 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards
Sometimes a great red carpet dress moment doesn't even involve a dress. Hadid proved that when she wore a simple yet fierce black Misha Nonoo jumpsuit to the CFDA Awards in 2015.
12. 2016 Grammy Awards
What do you get when you mix a plunging neckline with midriff cutout slits? If you're Hadid, you get a memorably chic Grammy's look.
13. 2017 amfAR Gala
The model wore a completely see-through risqué Ralph and Russo gown to the amfAR Gala, and it was truly one of the most jaw-dropping fashion moments of the year. Hadid's bustier-style top and high-waisted briefs seem to be the only support she has wearing this dress, and yet she looks as relaxed as ever. What a pro.