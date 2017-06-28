Bella Hadid's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Moments 

Bella Hadid may be a street style and runway icon, but she also knows how to glam it up at events.

The model has consistently worn head-turning looks down the red carpet, and more than once they've left us speechless. From the sliced cutouts on her Grammy's gown to the sky-high slit on her red Cannes dress, Hadid knows how to make bold statements with her clothes. And she tends to do it in three colors—black, white, and in-your-face red.

We've narrowed down some of Hadid's most shocking OMG red carpet moments just for you, in case you're in the need for some boldly beautiful fashion inspiration of your own. Because who better to be inspired by than Hadid?

VIDEO: Behind the Cover: Bella Hadid