See Bella Hadid's DKNY Campaign—and Here's How You Can Meet Her

Bella Hadid, never not making headlines. If it's not about her slaying nearly every runway at Couture Fashion Week, then it's her see-through dress at Dior's masquerade ball. Or, the latest drama in her romantic life. Or, all the campaigns she's fronting this season (see: Moschino and Zadig & Voltaire), which brings us to today's news: Hadid has scored the starring role in DKNY's latest campaign as the brand's modern-day heroine, navigating the crazy-busy streets of Manhattan.

Shot by Collier Schorr, Hadid is seen poised, confident and strong, like a true boss, amid N.Y.C.'s chaos. But here's the kicker: The unveiling of the campaign doesn't just end here. If you're in the city on Sunday, Jan. 29, DKNY is hosting a scavenger hunt of sorts, allowing its followers to find Bella (the hashtag shouldn't be too hard to remember; it's #FindBellaDKNY).

Here are the deets. On the 29th, campaign images will be hidden in typical local New York spots—a coffee shop, a record store, a nail salon, a bakery, and so on. These locations will be revealed through DKNY's Instagram and IG stories by 1:30 p.m. ET. Find them, 'gram the DKNY campaign photos with #FindBellaDKNY, and anyone who successfully posted every single one will get to meet Hadid on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the DKNY SoHo store. (Think of it as fashion's version of Pokemon Go with a celebrity meet-and-greet at the end.)

Start familiarizing yourself with the DKNY campaign by taking a look at two of the final ads, below, and five behind-the-scenes shots (well, six, if you count the one above) from the shoot.

