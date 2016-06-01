Bella Hadid Makes a Star Appearance in Dior's Cruise 2017 Show (Set in a Palace!)

The next stop on fashion's global tour of resort collections? London, brought to you by Dior (following the Chanel show in Havana, Cuba and Louis Vuitton in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). And as home to Great Britain's monarchy, you can bet showgoers were given a royal welcome. Set in Blenheim Palace, a historic landmark situated in Oxfordshire, it was hard not to be completely blown away by the sprawling, palatial 2,000-plus-acre estate, with its grandiose halls and truly spectacular grounds (pictured below). It's a location that the late couturier Christian Dior himself once showed in 1954 and again in 1958 with Yves Saint Laurent at the helm.

courtesy

Guests, including a slew of stars, like Kiernan Shipka, Kate Beckinsale, Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Roberts, and Riley Keough, were transported to the location in a train made over to resemble a retro first-class dining lounge from another lifetime, complete with fine china and chairs upholstered in rich brocade. And if that wasn't impressive enough, everyone was greeted with a live band (clad in red coats) upon arrival.

All aboard @dior #DiorCruise 🎩🚂👠 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on May 31, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

😝 @dior #diorexpress A photo posted by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 31, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

But of course, all of that was upstaged by the star of Dior's cruise 2017 show—Bella Hadid, who not only ruled the runway in a floral Dior creation and smoldering Goth-like makeup, but who just hours before broke the news of her appointment as the new ambassador and face for Dior Beauty on Instagram.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage (3)

The collection itself proved to be a neat complement to the show's set. Lucie Meier and Serge Ruffieux, the design duo leading Dior's creative team, drew inspiration from the wardrobes of post-war high society and the wanderlust of the time period. Translated, that looked like English country florals, rich jacquards, and rustic tweeds interspersed with printed silks woven throughout designs or tied on the wrists of each model.

And in true British fashion, the show ended with tea time, which boasted an impressive spread of exquisite cupcakes and extravagant, over-the-top bouquets.