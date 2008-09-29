Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Behind the Scenes
-
1. <em>In Style</em>Tim Gunn's Guide to Style is returning to Bravo for a second season with a few new twists. Along with his new co-host, Gretta Monahan, In Style fashion editors will be working with each guest in the In Style fashion closet.
From Left:Co-host Gretta Monahan, show guest Meredith from episode one and In Style National Correspondent Katrina Szish
-
2. Fashion ClosetGuests will leave the fashion closet well on their way to achieving their signature style. "Style is about silhouette and fit. You can make anything work if those two are in harmony," says Tim Gunn.
-
3. Guest GiftsEach week In Style will gift the show's guest something special from one of their favorite designers, click through to see what will be given away.
-
4. Diane von Furstenberg
-
5. FendiLeather belt, Fendi, $511; buy online now at madisonlosangeles.com
-
6. Jimmy ChooLeather flats, Jimmy Choo, $325; buy online now at footcandy.com
-
7. Yves Saint LaurentRive Gauche leather bag in black organza silk, Yves Saint Laurent, $1,596; buy online now at bluefly.com
-
8. Kenneth Jay LaneSatin gold basket weave cuff, Kenneth Jay Lane, $100; call 1-877-953-5264
-
9. Rebecca MinkoffSimone clutch, Rebecca Minkoff, $340; visit rebeccaminkoff.com
Click here to get a free wallet with your purchase.
-
10. Andrew MarcLeather jacket, Andrew Mac, $695; visit andrewmarc.com
Click here to get 15 percent off your purchase.
