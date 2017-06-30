9 Items You Need For Your Next Beach Weekend

When it comes to packing for a beach weekend for me less is always more. I like to bring pieces that can be worn multiple ways and to different types of places. A great swim cover up is a must have, I like a style that can be worn to the beach, the pool, and out for a casual dinner. A skirt is also an easy go-to, throw it on with your swim top (super cute with a one piece as well!) and you have a perfect outfit for shopping or lunch. I also always bring a sandal that I can wear everywhere. It has to be nice enough for dinner but comfortable to walk around, even at the beach. A scarf is one of those amazing multipurpose items—great to keep warm in the evenings, but also can be worn as a beach sarong or used as a towel on the sand! Top all the looks off with statement sunglasses and don’t forget the sunscreen.

