Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Banded Flats
1. MarniPatent leather, Marni, $528; marni.com for stores.
Check out Jessica Alba and other stars wearing banded flats.
2. Marc by Marc JacobsSatin, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $325; at select Macy's stores or shirise.com.
3. Rocket DogFaux leather with elastic strap, Rocket Dog, $40; zappos.com.
4. Nine WestSuede and satin, Nine West, $69; ninewest.com.
5. RafeSnakeskin with elastic strap, Rafe, $250; rafe.com.
6. TapeetPatent leather with leather strap, Tapeet, $425; 212-792-4420 for stores.
7. Donna Karan CollectionLeather and elastic strap, Donna Karan Collection, $330; 866-240-4700.
8. Nine WestSatin and suede flats, Nine West, $79; at select Macy's stores.
