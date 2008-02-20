Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Bags & Clutches
1. Whiting & Davis
Crystal-embellished leather clutch, $220; at Henri Bendel, 800-423-6335.
2. Fendi
Beaded leather baguette with water snake and metal fringe, $2,830; 800-336-3469.
3. Madeline Weinrib Atelier
Silk-cotton clutch, $450; at Kirna Zabete, 212-941-9656.
4. Marc Jacobs
Orange leather pouch with gold frog, $795; 212-343-1490.
5. Michael Teperson
Clutch of satin with Swarovski crystals, $1585; at Takashimaya N.Y.C., 212-350-0100.
6. Roger Vivier
Lemon yellow leather bag, $1,795; rogervivier.com for stores.
7. ChanelPatent-python bag in Yves Klein blue, $2,495; 800-550-0005.
