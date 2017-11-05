Bags To Buy Now and Wear Through The Holiday Season

As we head into the holiday season, it's time to take a look in your closet and make sure you have your essentials. This includes game-changing bijoux, dancing shoes, and of course party bags.
From classic and minimal to embellished and bohemian, we've put together a list of some of our favorite bags of the season so you can party hop while looking your absolute best.
1. Purple Satin Embellished Drawstring Pouch
This bag is totally unique and looks like it could be a vintage find from your chic grandmother's closet!
Attico | $365
2. Multi-textured mini bag
The feathers and beading together create a dark-romantic vibe and no matter what dress you pair it with, the bag will look completely unique.
Sachin & Babi | $495
3. Mini top handle bag
For a polished, modern spin turn to a structured top handle bag.
M2MALLETIER | $460
4. Velvet Rope Drawstring Bag
Look to a drawstring bag to put your utmost essentials for any cocktail party.
Hunting Season | $475
5. Top Handle Lady Bag
Pair this with a cocktail dress for evening or jeans for an office party.
Prada | $3,700
6. Red Velvet
There's no better way to stand out in a crowd then with a chic red bag.
The Row | $990
7. Short-strap Pearl Embellished bag
For an edgier look, pair this bag with a kitten heel bootie and some fun trousers.
Gucci | $1,690
8. Velvet Oversized Clutch
For a polished, bohemian spin, try a jewel toned velvet hue.
Hayward | $1,100
9. Oversized Crystal Embellished Clutch
This ultra sexy bag will look great with your favorite mini dress for a night out on the town with your girlfriends.
Saint Laurent | $1,483
10. Shearling Drawstring Pouch Bag
For an ultra-feminine addition to any look, opt for blush tones.
Clare V. | $239
11. Marigold Top Handle Velvet Bag
Marigold is one of the hottest colors of the season and it will look great with everything!
Eddie Borgo | $990
12. Tassle Embroidered Clutch Bag
For a bohemian twist, look no further than this bag to take your look from modern to bohemian in seconds.
Mango | $59