5 Back-to-School Styling Tips Inspired by Gossip Girl

It’s time to head back-to-school. So whether you’re hitting the classroom, starting a new internship, or looking for a little fall wardrobe inspiration, we pulled a few simple tips from none other than the queens of Upper East Side style: Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, of course!
No matter if you’re a private school girl or public, these style tips are still relevant in and out of the classroom. And don’t worry—you won’t need an Upper East Side budget to achieve Queen B style success either! Shop a few of our favorite tips below.
1. SWAP OUT YOUR BACKPACK FOR A CHIC TOTE
Blair and Serena always had the best handbag game, even for school. So why not choose a tote bag that is both fashionable and functional in lieu of a backpack this season? Look for an iconic style with removable cross-body straps to take you past the classroom for years to come.
Shop it: Gucci bag, $1,150; gucci.com. The Cambridge Satchel Company bag, $335; cambridgesatchel.com.
2. TRY A CLASSIC CAMEL COAT
Serena knew you could never go wrong with a timeless camel colored coat that would literally work with everything in your wardrobe, from uniform to weekend. Try an updated shape with details, such as a faux fur collar, brass buttons, or an elongated hemline for a new twist on the classic.
Shop it: Topshop coat, $125; topshop.com. Zara coat, $179; zara.com.
3. MIX MENSWEAR MOTIFS
Take a style cue from Blair, who always aced her texture and print mixing, and try out this season's hottest trend: menswear motifs. A printed blazer works well under an oversized checked coat for a refreshingly new spin on the look. Remember to keep things in a similar color palette to not look over-the-top!
Shop it: Banana Republic blazer, $178; bananarepublic.gap.com. H&M coat, $129; hm.com.
4. COMFORT IS KEY WHEN IT COMES TO SHOES
It's no secret why Serena was constantly pairing boots with her school uniforms. A perfect leather riding boot with a flat sole is the comfortable choice for running around campus from class to class.
Shop it: Brown The Frye Company boots, $348; thefryecompany.com. Black Sam Edelman boots, $175; samedelman.com.
5. DON'T BE AFRAID OF COLOR
Matching your coat to your accessories is a definite do, especially in this season's hottest shade of cherry red. Look for classic silhouettes and shapes that will never go out of style à la Blair.
Shop it: J.Crew coat, $198; jcrew.com. Mango handbag, $70; shop.mango.com.