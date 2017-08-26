7 Chic Stores with Student Discounts

7 Chic Stores with Student Discounts
Courtesy
August 26, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
by: Ann Jacoby

Shopping on a student budget can be tricky. We've been there, done that, and can feel your pain. But just because you're watching your spending doesn't mean you have to compromise your style. You deserve a treat every once and a while, and we've found a handful of brands that would agree. The stores below offer student discounts either online, in-store, or both! Browse through for sweet deals that will keep you and your wallet feeling good!

VIDEO: 7 Things You Didn't Know You Needed for Your College Dorm

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top