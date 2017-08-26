7 Chic Stores with Student Discounts

Shopping on a student budget can be tricky. We've been there, done that, and can feel your pain. But just because you're watching your spending doesn't mean you have to compromise your style. You deserve a treat every once and a while, and we've found a handful of brands that would agree. The stores below offer student discounts either online, in-store, or both! Browse through for sweet deals that will keep you and your wallet feeling good!
1. MADEWELL JACKET
Student Discount: 15% off in-store
Madewell | $118 ($100 with student discount)
2. TOPSHOP SHIRT
Student Discount: 10% off in-store & online
Topshop | $40 ($36 with student discount)
3. J. CREW SHORTS
Student Discount: 15% off in-store
J. Crew | $60 ($51 with student discount)
4. AQ/AQ TROUSERS
Student Discount: 20% online through Student Beans or UNiDAYS
AQ/AQ | $210 ($168 with student discount)
5. BANANA REPUBLIC DRESS
Student Discount: 15% off in-store
Banana Republic | $138 ($118 with student discount)
6. GLAMOROUS TOTE BAG
Student Discount: Shop online through ASOS and receive 10% off
Glamorous | $45 ($40 with student discount)
7. CLUB MONACO SHOES
Student Discount: 15% off in-store and online
Club Monaco | $269 ($229 with student discount)