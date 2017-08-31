5 Fashion Must-Haves for the Super Mom This Back-to-School Season

Super moms, this one goes out to you. No, it’s not Mother's Day. What it is, however, is back-to-school season—and we can’t possibly thank you enough. From getting the kids up, dressed, fed, and onto the bus by 7 a.m. to helping them out with that big social studies project to having genuine interest in those PTA meetings and everything in between—moms, how do you do it? If we had to guess, we’d call it maternal instinct or just general badassery (but those are just one and the same, am I right?). Whatever your fuel may be, we’re proud of you and are totally here to help up your super mom game.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Ahead, you’ll find five fashion essentials every super mom should own—aka must-haves that are as functional as they are chic. From actually comfortable flats to the one outfit-making accessory for rushed mornings, shop our picks below and get ready to ace this back-to-school season.