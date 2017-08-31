5 Fashion Must-Haves for the Super Mom This Back-to-School Season

Super moms, this one goes out to you. No, it’s not Mother's Day. What it is, however, is back-to-school season—and we can’t possibly thank you enough. From getting the kids up, dressed, fed, and onto the bus by 7 a.m. to helping them out with that big social studies project to having genuine interest in those PTA meetings and everything in between—moms, how do you do it? If we had to guess, we’d call it maternal instinct or just general badassery (but those are just one and the same, am I right?). Whatever your fuel may be, we’re proud of you and are totally here to help up your super mom game.
Ahead, you’ll find five fashion essentials every super mom should own—aka must-haves that are as functional as they are chic. From actually comfortable flats to the one outfit-making accessory for rushed mornings, shop our picks below and get ready to ace this back-to-school season.
-
1. ACTUALLY COMFORTABLE FLATS
Four words: built-in arch support. When it comes to flats that won’t kill your feet (sorry, flimsy-soled ballet slippers you bought on a desperation-fueled whim just aren’t gonna cut it), look no further than Birdies. Comfy and chic flats designed to keep up with your active lifestyle is their thing. Get you a pair that can do both.
Birdies | $140
-
2. THAT ONE OUTFIT-MAKING ACCESSORY
For days when you have negative time on your hands (which just might be everyday), keep an outfit-changing (or making) accessory on standby. You know, a goes-with-anything item you can just throw on in half a second and instantly look polished.
BaubleBar | $42
-
3. the ultimate carryall tote
Pockets. Pockets, pockets, pockets, pockets. Never underestimate the power of a good tote loaded with helpful pockets you can dedicate to your phone, your agenda, your kids’ gum wrappers (hey, it happens). We’ve found perfection in Frances Valentine’s Margaret Tote, a structured bag that’s about as tough and stylish as you are.
Frances Valentine | $395
-
4. A SLEEK SMARTWATCH
Never mind what you’ve heard about smartwatches—they’re more than just a notification buzzer for your wrist. Also, yes, they can certainly come without that touch screen face (you know, if that’s not your thing). Find yourself a classic-looking timepiece that’ll not only alert you to notifications—it’ll also track your steps, buzz calendar reminders, provide easy hands-off control of your music player, and so much more.
Michael Michael Kors | $250
-
5. FAILPROOF JEANS
Listen, you’ve got to have a go-to pair of jeans. That’s just a fashion staple. Find yourself a pair that not only fits perfectly but also feels perfect on your body—aka the goes-with-anything pair you won’t ever have to second guess.
7 for All Mankind | $179