We Can’t Tell if Ava Phillippe Looks More Like Her Mom or Dad in This Fashion Campaign

Could Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter be the next Kaia Gerber? Her first campaign with Draper James certainly indicates she has what it takes. Ava Phillippe fronts the brand's new Easy Pieces Collection, which launched on March 12, and she's making us want to throw her exact look into our shopping carts right now.

Phillippe's favorite item from the Draper James Easy Pieces Collection is a chic denim dress ($98; draperjames.com) that she says is something you could wear every day. We agree. Dress it up with heels or keep it chill with sneakers.

Courtesy

Take a closer look and you'll see that this is not your average chambray dress. It's lined with a subtle floral print, so it has that ladylike twist that we've come to love from Draper James. Now, all we need to master is Phillippe's effortlessly flawless blowout.