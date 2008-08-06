Designers have delivered fall wardrobes in the universally flattering tones that surround us at this time of year. Why should Mother Nature have all the fun?



The colors project a sensual season in silk charmeuse and soft merino wool. (It works. You’ll see.) Suede and patent leather look rich as well.



How to Wear It

Though nature lays one color atop another, these clothes have maximum impact when worn monochromatically.



No need to pile on the accessories with these quietly luxe pieces. Need convincing? Look closely at the impeccable details.