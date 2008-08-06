Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Autumn Hues
1. Why We Love ItDesigners have delivered fall wardrobes in the universally flattering tones that surround us at this time of year. Why should Mother Nature have all the fun?
The colors project a sensual season in silk charmeuse and soft merino wool. (It works. You’ll see.) Suede and patent leather look rich as well.
How to Wear It
Though nature lays one color atop another, these clothes have maximum impact when worn monochromatically.
No need to pile on the accessories with these quietly luxe pieces. Need convincing? Look closely at the impeccable details.
2. Via SpigaSuede and patent leather shoes, Via Spiga, $260; visit nordstrom.com.
3. TsesaySilk skirt, Tsesay, $275; call 212-925-2520.
4. Converse by John VarvatosMerino wool sweater, Converse by John Varvatos, $175; at Crush Boutique, call 617-720-0010.
5. Porter GreySilk charmeuse dress, Porter Grey, $375; at Tulip, call 206-223-1790.
6. ElijahWool and cashmere coat, Elijah, $575; at Elsie Garden, call 434-979-2888.
7. Kate SpadeCroc-embossed patent leather bag, Kate Spade, $395; visit katespade.com.
