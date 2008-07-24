Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
August: Fall Fashion Preview
-
1. Stay Warm StylishlyAs the temperature drops, the age-old conundrum of staying warm while looking good for a soiree re-emerges. Instead of a bulky parka, opt for something more streamlined like Gwyneth Paltrow’s topper. "Buy a chic tuxedo jacket to throw over all your party dresses so you don't have to freeze," says Suzanne Karotkin, senior design editor at In Style. Try an ivory or white style for a major statement.
-
2. Try TweedIf you're going to buy one item for the fall, celebrity stylist Freddie Leiba's pick is "this year’s tweed coat-it’s very tailored, a bit '70s looking and slightly masculine. Wear it with great boots or jeans. You’ll look like an English dandy-a very chic one." Check out this one from Stella McCartney to get an idea of the trend, which Blake Lively rocked in this style from Burberry.
-
3. Go Eco Chic“Check out Phillip Lim’s Go Green Go collection at Barneys," says Maria Menounos, host of Hollywood Green on the Planet Green network. "It’s gorgeous, classic and there’s nothing out there like it." The eight-piece fall line includes skirts, a dress, a coat and blouse.
-
4. Hunt for Unique Jewelry"Find a piece of timeless vintage jewelry that speaks to you," says Catharine Becket, a specialist in Sotheby's jewelry department. "A great Art Deco bracelet is just as chic today as it was 80 years ago, and you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing it’s something very rare, possibly even one-of-a-kind." Hunt for such a piece at thrift and vintage stores, ebay.com, auction houses and estate sales. A great treasure like Lauren Conrad’s bold cuff can take an outfit from basic to stunning.
-
5. Rock an Old PoloTodd Oldham, creative director of Old Navy, says, “Shop the Salvation Army for classic vintage Izod shirts. They have a sexier, tighter fit. The arm holes were much higher back then and the fit from the bust up was much better.” If you can’t find such a treasure, opt for a similar look, like these from Old Navy for $8 apiece.
-
6. Try Funky Footwear“Don’t put away your chunky summer sandals just yet," says In Style senior beauty editor Patty Tortolani. "I’ll wear mine with iLux cashmere socks when the temperatures drop.” Take a cue from Kate Moss and stick to classic colors such as deep browns and blacks to avoid looking too clownish.
-
7. Wear Distinctive JewelryThink outside the jewelry box when it comes to creating a bold look like Ginnifer Goodwin’s by using what you already own. "If you can’t afford a statement necklace, try putting two or three of your necklaces together (as long as they are different lengths), uniting them in color, look and metal" says In Style deputy editor Donna Bulseco.
-
8. Add Pretty Details to the HairDesigner Zac Posen, at left with Petra Nemcova, offers this easy tip: “Use a piece of lace to tie your ponytail. It should be a bow—a sloppy one, tangled into the hair.” Spritz the lace with hairspray before you put it in to give it extra grip. However, if the lace is of value-sentimental or otherwise-forego the spray, which can break down delicate fabrics.
-
9. Shop Vintage for Jackets“Vintage stores are full of old tux jackets in the men’s department, almost always in sizes too small for today’s bigger men. Grab one, get it tailored and then wear it like a favorite blazer,” says In Style fashion director Hal Rubenstein. As Vanessa Hudgens shows, a jacket and heels easily dress up jeans and a T-shirt.
