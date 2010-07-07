Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
August Deals & Steals
-
1. 20% Off Modern Accessories!Stacked in a rainbow or worn alone, Gorjana’s gold studded Graham wrist wraps add cool factor to any outfit.
Leather bracelet, Gorjana, $44 after discount (originally $55); at gorjana.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
2. 20% Off Chic Sandals!Upgrade your weekend wear with Kelsi Dagger’s strappy, neutral flats.
Leather sandals, Kelsi Dagger, $65.60 after discount (originally $82); at revolveclothing.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase (excludes: True Religion, Seven, Citizens, Paige, Hudson, Joe's Jeans, J Brand, Juicy Couture, DampG, Cheap Monday, Botkier, Kooba, Clu, Common Projects, Vince, 3sixteen and Band of Outsiders). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
3. 20% Off Bold Jewelry!Make a major impact with affordable accessories like these inlaid crystal and stone danglers.
Lucite and crystal earrings, Fantasy Jewelry Box, $31.96 after discount (originally $39.95); at fantasyjewelrybox.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
4. 20% Off Stylish Casual Wear!National Jean Company’s inventory of torn boyfriend jeans and rolled khaki chinos will stay in your fashion repertoire through autumn.
Ex Boyfriend Crop Jean in Oak, AG Jeans, $140.80 after discount (originally $176); at nationaljeancompany.com.
1287 Santa Cruz Crop Chino in Army, J Brand, $172.80 after discount (originally $216); at nationaljeancompany.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
5. 30% Off Classic Dresses!Dream Culture’s tailored, khaki design is a stylish choice for summer or underneath a cardigan come fall.
Cotton dress, Dream Culture, $89.60 after discount (originally $128); at dream-culture.net.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
6. Geometric Cuff 20% Off!Go tribal with a blend of matte black wood and crystal-studded planks.
Wood and silver cuff, Kenneth Jay Lane, $330.40 after discount (originally $413); at jewelsbyjen.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
7. 20% Off Stylish Hair Accessories!Complete your ensemble with France Luxe’s durable bands (we love them studded), barrettes and pins.
Plastic headband, France Luxe, $94.40 after discount (originally $118); at franceluxe.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
8. 20% Off Abstract Designs!Trendy and exuberant prints get a classic twist with Jlee Silver’s ladylike pencil skirts and shifts.
Polyester dress, Jlee Silver, $136 after discount (originally $170); at fashionheist.com.
Polyester skirt, Jlee Silver, $132 after discount (originally $105.60); at fashionheist.com.
Polyester halter, Jlee Silver, $84 after discount (originally $105); at fashionheist.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any J Lee Silver purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
9. 20% Off Retro Shades!Nicole Richie is oft spotted in her her two-tone House of Harlow frames-the super chic pair work with any ensemble.
Plastic sunglasses, House of Harlow 1960, $100 after discount (originally $125); at shopthetrendboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
10. 20% Off Lightweight Tanks!You'll want these Almost Famous floral shells in every color to pair with jeans.
Polyester tank, Almost Famous, $10.40 after discount (originally $12.99); at mandee.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
11. Anti-Aging Serum 20% Off!Wake up with hair that’s shinier and healthier than it was the night before.
Overnight Hair Rescue, Alterna, $28 after discount (originally $35); at beauty.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code ALTERNA20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
12. Graphic Necklace 20% Off!Wear Robert Rose’s delicate chainmail bib necklace to jazz up your favorite LBD.
Silver-plated necklace, Robert Rose, $32 after discount (originally $40); at robertrose.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
13. Flirty Sundress 20% Off!A bright red hue and plunging back make this ruffled mini a summer must.
Rayon Dress, Blu Moon, $126.40 after discount (originally $158); at shopplanetblue.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
14. Citrus Sunblock 20% Off!Stay active with Coola’s water-resistant, mimosa-scented UV protection.
Citrus Mimosa MineralSport SPF 30+, Coola, $27.20 after discount (originally $34); at coolasuncare.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
15. Curve-Hugging Dress 20% Off!Lea Michele is best known for her killer pipes, but the actress showed off her equally flawless figure in David Lerner’s sexy silhouette.
Nylon and spandex dress, David Lerner, $180.80 after discount (originally $226); at shopthetrendboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
16. 20% Off Beauty Essentials!Want glossy lips, soft skin and bouncy hair? Philosophy has you covered!
The Supernatural Superglossy, Philosophy, $13.20 each after discount (originally $16.50); at beauty.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any Philosophy purchase (offer excludes entire miracle worker line). Enter promo code PHILOSOPHY20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
17. Potent Skincare 20% Off!Sanítas' solar block provides powerful UVA, UVB and UVC protection while improving your skin's health.
Solar block, Sanítas Skincare, $22.40 after discount (originally $28); at getsanitas.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
18. Lash Plumper 20% Off!Bat your baby blues, browns or greens with confidence courtesy of a coat or two of Too Faced’s thickening mascara.
Lash Injection, Too Faced, $16.80 after discount (originally $21); at beauty.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code TOOFACED20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
19. Relaxed Tank 20% Off!One touch of Kain Label’s cozy, draped top and you’ll know why the line’s a favorite of the always-stylish Sienna Miller.
Modal top, Kain Label, $63.20 after discount (originally $79); at shopthetrendboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
20. 20% Off Trendy Heels!Classic reptilian sling backs and knotted suede platforms are just a few of the outfit-making options available at The Shoe Box.
Leather sling backs, Sergio Rossi, $556 after discount (originally $695); at shoptheshoebox.com.
Suede platforms, Barbara Bui, $600 after discount (originally $750); at shoptheshoebox.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase (some exclusions apply). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
21. 20% Off Vintage-Inspired Designs!J Bari’s multi-tiered jewelry blends sweet crystal and pearl strands with edgy gunmetal chains.
Metal, pearl and stone necklace, J Bari Jewels, $228 after discount (originally $285); at jbarijewels.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
22. Embellished Top 20% Off!Just a touch of embellishment keeps this khaki tank from feeling too girly.
Cotton tank with tulle and sequin embellishment, 213 Industry, $67.20 after discount (originally $84); at diamondsandpearl.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
23. Lace-Up Boots 20% Off!Restricted’s thigh-highs look just as cool going as they do coming, thanks to a surprise corseting detail.
Suede boots, Restricted Footwear, $88 after discount (originally $110); at endless.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
24. 25% Off Edgy Accessories!Nobody will guess that these stylish tiered earrings cost less than a movie ticket.
Acrylic-bead and metal earrings, Shopthelook.net, $10.50 after discount (originally $14); at shopthelook.net.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
25. Vibrant Cardigan 20% Off!Take your little white dress or jeans up a notch with Tulle’s sweet ruffled sweater.
Rayon-acrylic cardigan, Tulle, $19.20 after discount (originally $24); at tulle4us.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
-
26. Win Tortoiseshell Frames!Enter now through August for a chance to win GUESS by Marciano shades.
Acetate sunglasses, GUESS by Marciano, $100; at guessbymarciano.com.
DETAILS
Visit guessbymarciano.com for a chance to win one of 10 sunglasses. Enter from July 12th to August 31st.
-
27. Win Braided Heels!Enter now through August for a chance to win these metallic sandals.
PVC sandals, Lovely People, $110; at lovelypeople-usa.com.
DETAILS
Visit lovelypeople-usa.com for a chance to win one of 100 pairs. Enter from July 12th to August 31st.
-
28. Win a Studio Table Lamp!Enter now through August for a chance to win this JC Penney desk lamp.
Steel lamp, Studio, $80; at jcp.com.
DETAILS
Visit facebook.com/jcpenney for a chance to win one of 10 lamps and a $100 JC Penney gift card. Enter from July 12th to August 31st.
-
29. Win Skin Remedies!Enter now through August for a chance to win a 6 in 1 Skin Cream or a grand prize of Bremenn’s entire product line.
6 in 1 Skin Cream, Bremenn Research Labs, $39.20; at bremennlabs.com.
DETAILS
Visit bremennlabs.com for a chance to win one of 100 creams or the entire product line. Enter from July 12th to August 31st.
-
30. Win a Fashion Week Getaway!Enter now through August for a chance to win a trip to Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York, including tickets to runway shows, VIP parties, a styling session with Rachel Roy and more!
Printed Polyester tote and makeup case, Cambria Cove, $140 after discount (originally $175); at cambriacove.com.
DETAILS
Visit cambriacove.com for a chance to win a Fashion Week getaway. Enter from July 12th to August 15th.
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to July 19th.
-
31. Win Restorative Hair Care!Enter now through August for a chance to win a gift set.
Global Keratin Hair Taming System, Global Keratin, $135; at globalkeratin.com.
DETAILS
Visit globalkeratin.com for a chance to win one of ten sets. Enter from July 12th to August 31st.
-
32. Win a Diamond-Studded Necklace!Enter now through August for a chance to win an Ariel Gordon initial necklace.
14kt necklace with diamond, Ariel Gordon, $350; at arielgordonjewelry.com.
DETAILS
Visit arielgordonjewelry.com for a chance to win one of three necklaces. Enter from July 12th to August 31st.
-
33. Win a Leather Bag!Enter now through August for a chance to win an embellished crossbody.
Embossed leather bags and leather bag with studs, Brahmin, $125 each; at brahmin.com.
DETAILS
Visit brahmin.com for a chance to win one of eight bags. Enter from July 26th to August 31st.
1 of 33
20% Off Modern Accessories!
Stacked in a rainbow or worn alone, Gorjana’s gold studded Graham wrist wraps add cool factor to any outfit.
Leather bracelet, Gorjana, $44 after discount (originally $55); at gorjana.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
Leather bracelet, Gorjana, $44 after discount (originally $55); at gorjana.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from July 12th to August 31st.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM