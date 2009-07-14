Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
August Deals & Steals
-
1. 20% off purchases on revolveclothing.comCheck out revolveclothing.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th to August 31st to receive 20% off purchases. *Certain brands excluded from promotion at designer's request.
-
2. 20% off this BB Dakota JacketCheck out modcloth.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off this BB Dakota jacket.
-
3. 20% off this Kenneth Cole Dress in-store and onlineCheck out kennethcole.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off this Kenneth Cole dress. Print out this page and visit a store to redeem the discount: Fifth Avenue, Dallas Northpark, Troy, Westchester, Tysons, South Beach, Copley Place, SoHo, Roosevelt Field, Century City, Houston, Grand Central, Garden State, Grant Avenue, Michigan Avenue, Venetian, New Orleans, Mission Viejo, Dallas Galleria, Rockefeller Center, Lexington, Philadelphia, Valley Fair, Fashion Island, Millenia and Aventura. For retail stores use promo code R1936.
-
4. 20% off this Rampage ClutchCheck out rampage.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off this Rampage clutch.
-
5. 20% off all purchases on michellemonroestudios.comCheck out michellemonroestudios.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
6. 20% off all purchases on michellevale.comCheck out michellevale.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
7. 20% off this Kevia RingCheck out kevia.biz and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off this Kevia ring.
-
8. 30% off all purchases on marquiscamus.comCheck out marquiscamus.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 30% off all purchases.
-
9. 25% off all purchases on tinatang.comCheck out tinatang.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
-
10. 20% off this Roberta Freymann NecklaceCall 212-585-3767 and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off this Roberta Freymann necklace.
-
11. 20% off all purchases on isharya.comCheck out isharya.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
12. 20% off all purchases on fredflare.comCheck out fredflare.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases
-
13. 20% off this Ben Amun by Isaac Manevitz NecklaceCheck out ben-amun.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from August 1st until September 30th to receive 20% this Ben Amun by Isaac Manevitz necklace.
-
14. 20% off all purchases on beckleyboutique.comCheck out beckleyboutique.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
15. 20% off all purchases on fengjunk.comCheck out fengjunk.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
16. 30% off all purchases on shaesby.comCheck out shaesby.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 30% off all purchases.
-
17. 20% off all purchases on laylagrayce.comCheck out laylagrayce.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
18. 20% off all purchases on jessicaelliot.comCheck out jessicaelliot.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
19. 20% off all purchases on starflor.comCheck out starflor.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
20. 20% off all purchases on rickysnyc.comCheck out rickysnyc.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
21. 20% off all purchases on vitafede.comCheck out vitafede.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th until August 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
22. Win a $500 gift card plus 20% off all purchases on ccskye.comCheck out ccskye.com for a chance to win and use promo code iloveccskye from July 17th until August 31st.
-
23. Win one of 100 honeysuckle lip delights from MOR CosmeticsCheck out morcosmetics.com for a chance to win from July 17th until August 31st.
-
24. Win one of a 100 Jemma Kidd Lip Glosses from dermstore.comCheck out dermstore.com for a chance to win from August 1 until August 31st.
-
25. Win one of 10 Alexis Bittar Bangles from twistonline.comCheck out twistonline.com for a chance to win from July 17th until August 31st.
1 of 25
20% off purchases on revolveclothing.com
Check out revolveclothing.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from July 17th to August 31st to receive 20% off purchases. *Certain brands excluded from promotion at designer's request.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM