Mar 17, 2018 @ 5:30 PM
August Deals & Steals
-
1. Genetic Denim discountFrom Genetic Denim to your door! The Aaron jeans have been created especially for In Style readers. They?re a sexy cropped style in two washes: Carbon (blue) and Tar (shown). Special price $176; Check out revolveclothing.com the exclusive retailer to carry this style for In Style. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive this special price.
-
2. Win one of twenty pairs of Enduring sunglasses from OakleyThis collection from Oakley is the first sport performance eye wear designed especially for women. Thanks to a high definition optics feature, you'll see clearly, without any distortion. Check out oakleyupdate.com for a chance to win from July 18th until August 31st.
-
3. Win one of ten pairs of Stella jeans from Chip & PepperLaunched by identical twins Chip and Pepper Foster, the vintage-inspired denim line is a favorite among stars like Josh Duhamel & Fergie, Scarlett Johansson, Lindsey Lohan and Naomi Campbell. Check out chipandpepper.com for a chance to win from July 18th until August 31st.
-
4. Win one of 300 New York Color wheel mosaic face powdersThis New York City-based cosmetics company promises to keep you looking and feeling beautiful without breaking the bank. Check out newyorkcolor.com for a chance to win from July 18th until August 31st.
-
5. Win one of 10 Le Mystere setsThis family-owned and operated company creates lingerie wear that's“all about fit, " merging fashion with function. Check out lemystere.com for a chance to win from July 18th until August 31st.
-
6. Win one of ten e.l.f. cucumber melon setsPamper yourself with the relaxing scents of cucumber and melon. Check out eyeslipsface.com for a chance to win from July 18th until August 31st.
-
7. 20% off the Lewis Cho line on ravinstyle.comAnnie Lewis and Helen Cho combined their design talents to create a chic and stylish collection. Check out ravinstyle.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 20% off the Lewis Cho line.
-
8. 25% off the office basics line on seejanework.comFrom Hable Construction to Kate Spade and Orla Kiely, this N.Y. shop will help you accessorize your desk in style. Check out seejanework.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 25% off the office basics line.
-
9. 20% off all purchases on moderndose.comOwner and interior designer Estela Lugo stocks modern and stylish home accents from private designers. Check out moderndose.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 20% off your purchases. Free shipping plus a 8% donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital will also be included with every order.
-
10. 25% off all purchases on shoplanguage.comThis Chicago shop features collections from up-and-coming designers like Abaete, Karen Walker and Malene Birger. Check out shoplanguage.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
11. 20% off all purchases on bridgetlynnedesigns.comThis jewelry designer-who believes that "accessories make the outfit" -makes her baubles by hand. Check out bridgetlynnedesigns.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
12. 20% off all purchases on shop.phloxpdx.comThis Oregon boutique offers girly and feminine pieces from emerging designers like Splendid, Tibi and Twinkle. Check out shop.phloxpdx.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive your purchases.
-
13. 25% off all purchases on shoprobertson.comLocated on Robertson Boulevard, this trendy California shop stocks its shelves with emerging designers like Matt Bernson, Mike & Chris and Susana Monaco. Check out shoprobertson.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
14. 30% off all purchases on siralistairrai.comInspired by Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Hindu deities and a love for rock and roll, designer Kiran Rai creates designs meant to inspire peace and love and counts on celebs like Drew Barrymoore, Halle Berry and Katie Holmes as fans. Check out siralistairrai.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
-
15. 25% off all purchases on sassanova.comThis Washington D.C. shop offers an extensive line of shoes from designers like Tory Burch, Kors by Michael Kors and French Sole. Check out sassanova.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
16. 20% off all purchases on swell.comFrom swimsuits to board shorts, this California surf shop offers everything you need for some fun in the sun. Check out swell.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
17. 25% off all purchases on principessabeauty.comWhen this self-proclaimed beauty junkie started her own collection, she named it principessa-that’s princess in Italian- a nickname given to her by family and friends. Check out principessabeauty.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
18. 20% off all purchases on papinelle-usa.rbse.comThis Australian sleepwear line offers an extensive line of chemises, pajamas and slippers in pretty patterns and colors. Check out papinelle-usa.rbse.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from July 18th to August 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
