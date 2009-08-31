She played a geek-turned-goddess in the 2008 comedy House Bunny, now Rumer Willis is a nerd who kicks some butt in the horror movie Sorority Row, which hits theaters on September 11. She's got a chick flick and a slasher film on her resume, so it's time for television. "I'm working on 90210 right now. I play a high school journalist, but I don't really know what my storyline is yet," says Willis. "But it's a great set and a fun cast." Rumer also told us she'd like to act in a dramatic period piece someday, which makes total sense considering that she loves to get dressed up. "I have a fashion problem; I love clothes," she admits. "I would love to design a line of clothing for both men and women and maybe jewelry too. But one thing at a time!"



-Bronwyn Barnes