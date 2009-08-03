Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
August 3-9
-
1. InStyle Hosts The Launch Of Kenneth Cole’s Silver EditionThis morning shoppers lined up outside of Kenneth Cole's Rockefeller Center store in hopes of snagging a pair of the brand's new Silver Edition shoes, and InStyle was on hand to help. The launch includes five styles, all featuring a signature silver heel and the brand's new 9-2-5 technology that boasts a layers of cork and Poron foam to support shock and an impact-resistant heel lift for guaranteed comfort. Need more of a reason to invest? Just refer to the brand’s slogan-"Warning Women: No one will ever satisfy you like this again (below the ankles)"- and be convinced.
- Joyann King
-
2. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Sienna Miller in a Stella McCartney lbd, Ashlee Simpson in an electric blue romper, January Jones in fashion-forward label Andrew Gn, Freid Pinto stepping out in London wearing Stella McCartney and Demi Moore looking red hot in a black dress by Roland Mouret. Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. Buy Amy Adams's Engagement Ring on eBay!Julie amp Julia star Amy Adams is so busy with her movie career that she's had little time to plan her wedding. "He's really special. I'm really lucky because he's not competitive with me. He supports and embraces my success as mine," Adams has said of her fiance. Another great thing about her future husband? He knows his jewelry. When Darren Legallo proposed to the actress in July 2008, he presented her with a 1-carat brilliant-cut diamond ring from Jean Dousset. Now you can buy a bauble just like Amy's at Dousset's new eBay store. Select the cut, design and price range, and you'll get a made-to-order diamond. "You don't have to compromise style over budget," says Dousset. "Just give her what she wants!"
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
4. Lunchtime Links!
Pick up Mrs. O's favorite pieces at the lowest prices-J. Crew kicks off their final sale of the summer. [FabSugar.com]
Want to know what's on Donna Karan's mind? There's an app for that! The designer launches an iPhone application with runway shots, style advice and more. [WWD.com]
Britney's back! The Circus star will pick up the Ultimate Choice Award at this weekend's Teen Choice Awards. [People.com]
A Chinese bride makes the record books in a mile-long train covered in nearly a thousand silk roses. [reuters.com]
Read your way through the Twilight series? Pick up a new edition of Bella's favorite book-Wuthering Heights! [Jezebel.com]
Smile with your eyes-Tyra Banks will appear in an upcoming episode of Gossip Girl. [People.com]
-
5. Buy Jennie Garth's T.J. Maxx Tote and Help a Child in NeedWhile husband Peter Facinelli headed back to Vancouver to start shooting Eclipse, 90210 star Jennie Garth took a trip to New York City to unveil a limited edition, reusable shopping bag at T.J. Maxx. For each 99-cent tote sold, the bargain retailer will donate one back-to-school item (including jeans, socks and backpacks) to Save the Children's U.S. Programs. "I have three kids and I know they need a lot of stuff! I'm going to need a few of these bags," Garth said before hitting the aisles. Head to your local T.J. Maxx before August 22nd to get your own shopper and you'll help a child go back to school in style.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
6. Gap's New Jeans Fit Like a Dream!No more guesswork at the Gap-the denim masters have perfected the patterns of their 1969 Premium Jeans Collection to guarantee a flawless fit in your favorite style. "Denim is so personal," EVP of Design, Patrick Robinson, said in a statement. "When it comes to jeans, we're not of the one-size-fits-or-flatters-all mindset." And if you do find more than one silhouette that works for you? Shop away-the jeans are all priced under $70.
amp#149; Always Skinny, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.
amp#149; Boyfriend, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.
amp#149; Long amp Lean, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.
-Betony Toht
-
7. Zooey Deschanel's Latest Role: Celebrity Shoe Designer"I have never wanted to dress like anyone in particular. I like to express myself in my own way," 500 Days of Summer star Zooey Deschanel told us when she posed for our August issue. Now Deschanel has put her singular style to use for a good cause, designing a pair of heels that are on the auction block at Clothes Off Our Back. The one-of-a-kind RODO (an Italian brand worn by actresses like Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett) pumps are studded with purple crystals and signed by the actress. Place your bid now!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
8. Peter Facinelli Gives Us Insider Information on EclipseWhile we continue our countdown to The Twilight Saga: New Moon the cast members are already making their way to Vancouver to start work on Eclipse. We've been tracking Cullen father figure Peter Facinelli on Twitter for all the behind-the-scenes details. In addition to complaining about having to stay out of the sun (since vampires don't have tans) while on his summer vacation, Facinelli recently Tweeted about getting in shape for the movie's big battle scene. "Just finished two hours of fight training for Eclipse. Now if anyone messes with me I can pretend to kick their ass really well," he remarked.
SPOILER ALERT! Eclipse director David Slade recently Tweeted photos of possible locations for the pivotal scene in which the Cullens take on Victoria's newborn vampire army.
-Lisa Tilson
-
9. Lunchtime Links!
American Idol to maintain high levels of fabulosity-Victoria Beckham will be a guest judge next season! [People.com]
EW tracked down Katherine Heigl's LBD from The Ugly Truth. No word on where to score Gerard Butler. [EW.com]
Padma Lashki reveals how she keeps her model figure while eating her way through Top Chef. [nytimes.com]
Producers of CW's new Melrose Place have heard our prayers! Heather Locklear has been asked to reprise her role as Amanda. [People.com]
Smarty pants star Ashley Judd joins the Harvard student body. [JustJared.com]
True Blood meets true life: Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are engaged! [People.com]
-
10. Nicole Ritchie's Hippie Chic Maternity CollectionShe may be Tweeting about lying in bed watching reality TV and indulging in ice cream cake, but soon-to-be second time mom Nicole Richie has been hard at work on her new line of maternity clothes. "I really tried to make this line to get [pregnant] women excited about wearing clothes," Richie tells People of partnering with A Pea in The Pod to create the "Nicole" maternity collection, which hits stores on Friday. "I think the pregnant body is beautiful, and I think you should show it off." Like her House of Harlow 1960 jewelry line, the collection of peasant tops, maxi dresses and leggings is heavily influenced by Richie's love of all things bohemian. With prices ranging from $48 to $148, you don't have to be a Hollywood mom to shop for Richie's style.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
11. Sex and The City Wannabes Get Carrie's Style on a ShoestringThe line snaked around the block during a New York City casting call for the upcoming Sex and The City sequel, so we sent a well-heeled intern to get the scoop on the shoes. "I spend money on shoes like a Carrie, but I'd say I am a Charlotte. I've been married for 26 years!" one woman told us. Still, we were surprised to find that Carrie's favorite labels were seriously under-represented. Out of 148 potential extras polled, here's the breakdown of the brands we saw:
? Steve Madden: 62%
? Aldo: 12%
? Nike: 12%
? BCBG: 10%
? Manolo Blahnik: 2%
? Christian Louboutin: 2%
? Jimmy Choo: 0%
-Maggie Chong
-
12. Lunchtime Links!
First Lady of chic, Michelle Obama, tops Vanity Fair's best-dressed list. [VanityFair.com]
Sale alert! Up to 85% off Fendi, Chloe and Marc Jacobs and more. [TheOutNet.com]
Baldwins and Bettys are buggin' out! '90s classic Clueless is being made into a Broadway musical. [Glamour.com]
The Rodarte duo will design their lust-worthy creations for Target. [WWD.com]
Downtown chic is a mere mouse click away-Alexander Wang launches an online store. [AlexanderWang.com]
After eight seasons of making it her own, Paula Abdul leaves American Idol. [People.com]
-
13. New Lip-Gloss Gives Perfect Pout and Curbs Your Appetite!Huge Lips Skinny Hips is the answer to every girls dreams, and Nicky Hilton can't get enough of it! The six sheer, long lasting glosses are packed with high levels of vitamin E to keep lips looking juicy, vitamin B3 which stimulates blood flow to the lips creating fullness and Hoodia extract (from a cactus like plant) which has appetite suppressing qualities. The product names are just as exciting as the idea, choose from Worship Kate (named after Kate Moss), Lychee Martini, Love Your Thighs, No Panty Line, Kitty Poledancer and Red Sole (inspired by the bottom of creator Karen Robinovitz's Christian Louboutin heels). You'll want them all.
-Samantha Dean
$20; at b-glowing.com.
-
14. First Look: Rachelle Lefevre's ebay Charity AuctionThey backed her up her when news broke that she wouldn't play Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, now Rachelle Lefevre's fans can support her favorite causes. At noon PST today, the actress will launch an ebay charity auction-including t-shirts and other Twilight merchandise signed by the whole cast-to raise funds for School On Wheels, a charity that provides educational opportunities to homeless kids in Southern California. "I will not be deducting anything (ebay listing fees, additional shipping costs or store management fees) from the donation," Lefevre tells us exclusively. "100% of the money raised will go to the charity." Lefevre has also joined the fight against breast cancer-for every 10,000 people who sign up to follow her on Twitter, she's donating $100 to Susan G. Komen for The Cure.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
15. Sienna Miller: 1 Day, 6 Outfits!The British trendsetter may have had a busy day in N.Y.C. yesterday, but Miller made time for six-count 'em, six!-outfit changes. She donned two dresses in the A.M.-a confetti-print Diane von Furstenberg (look #2) on The Early Show and red ruffles (look #6) on the Today show-while promoting her first Hollywood blockbuster, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. She also stepped out in a minidress, a black DVF jumpsuit, a silver top and draped skirt by Derek Lam and distressed jeans, setting the bar high for all of you fashionistas out there. Try keeping up with that!
Check out Miller and her all-leather wardrobe when G.I. Joe opens in theaters this Friday, August 7.
-Amy Barton
-
16. Ugly Betty's Fresh New Look?
Say adios to the orthodontist, Betty Suarez! According to Just Jared, America Ferrera's character is already sporting the sleek new look that series creator, Silvio Horta, discussed with Ew.com. "Her braces will be off by the end of next season," Horta said. "Next year, there’s going to be a progression in her look overall." The makeover (which was spotted during shooting) includes shaped brows, understated makeup and smoother locks, but with her signature oversize initial necklace and vibrant orange outfit, there's no doubt that this is still Betty!
-Betony Toht
-
17. Dior Goes BrazilianNeed an excuse to jet to Brazil? The consummate French fashion house just opened its first fragrance retrospective at Iguatemi, Sao Paulo's Espaco Fashion. "Christian Dior: Couturier Parfumer" reveals the stories behind the smells, including the 1947 launch of Mr. Dior's first perfume, Miss Dior, alongside his New Look collection. "I feel as much a perfumer as a fashion designer," the trendsetting talent once said of the scents he considered to be the "finishing touch" to his couture confections. Those of us who can't swing a jaunt to South America can at least enjoy a fragrance vacation with a spritz of Dior classics like J'Adore or Poison.
-Betony Toht
-
18. Give Your Man a Hollywood Makeover!We just added 10 of the hottest male hairstyles to our Hollywood Makeover tool, so now your guy can get in on the fun, too! Upload his photo and see how he'd look in the hairstyles of classic Hollywood hunks like Brad Pitt and George Clooney as well as sexy young stars like Robert Pattinson and Zac Efron. Share his makeover on Twitter and Facebook to see which looks your friends love and send him off to the salon with a printout of your favorite!
-Lisa Tilson
-
19. Mila Kunis's Latest ObsessionFanboy favorite Mila Kunis has admitted that she had to quit playing the online game World of Warcraft because she spent too much time on her computer. What's the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star's new obsession? "Sewing! I just learned how to use a sewing machine," Kunis tells us. "I do pants and jeans and shirts and I'm pretty impressed with myself so far." Though she says that her new hobby is "really fun," the actress has no plans to become the next celebrity clothing designer. Want to try your hand with a thread and needle? Start with the basics-Built by Wendy's Sew U guide provides easy step-by-step instructions to get you started.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Kara Warner
-
20. New York City's Sexiest StayLooking to put the spark back into your vacation? Book a room at The Smyth Hotel in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood. Designed by a team that has created interiors for luxe retailers like Prada and Bergdorf Goodman, the name of the 100-room hotel was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1942 spy flick Mr. amp Mrs. Smith (a remake starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit screens in 2005). Frette robes, Hans Grohe rain showerheads and a selection of "accessories" from Kiki de Montparnasse are just a few of the touches that give the Smyth a secret hideaway vibe. If you've only got a few hours for your rendez-vous, meet for drinks in the retro-inspired lobby bar.
Get 10% off the daily room rate at The Smyth Hotel when you enter promo code INSTYLE09 now through August 31st.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
21. YSL Has Designs on the WebBonjour, YSL! The French design house is now delivering up-to-the-minute fashion scoop via their brand-new Facebook and Twitter accounts. And fans of the brand's seasonal (and much coveted) Manifesto magazine can rejoice-on September 1st, Yves Saint Laurent will launch a micro-site with publication archives and, on September 8th, a fresh issue, including a behind-the-scenes video of Christy Turlington's campaign photo shoot. Now, how do you say fabulous, en Francaise?
amp#149;Follow YSL on Twitter!
amp#149;Become a fan of the brand on Facebook!
-Betony Toht
-
22. The It Girls' Newest Summer Must-HaveLast week, celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez invited fashionable friends like Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson and Jessica Simpson to shop one of her favorite summer lines, Hanne Bloch, during a soiree at L.A. boutique Sydney Michelle. "The bright, summery colors make it really fun and luxurious," said Bilson of the resort-wear and swimsuits in the current collection by the Danish designer (who worked for luxe label Missoni for 20 years before striking out on her own). "You can wear it to the beach or out at night. You can live in this stuff." Need some new pieces for your late-summer wardrobe? Visit hanne-bloch.com for store locations.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
23. Ashlee Simpson's Doc Martens Fashion FlashbackWith Melrose Place set to debut on September 8, we wanted to know what past fashion trend star Ashlee Simpson wants to see make a comeback. "My sister Jessica had these flowery Doc Martens when she was 13 or 14 and she never let me wear them," Ashlee, who plays a small town girl on the updated 90's small screen hit, told us. "I begged her for them and now I own them. Hopefully, I'll be making an appearance in them very soon!" Now there's news that fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier has designed a collection of Docs, so Ashlee may be wearing hers on the red carpet sooner than she thinks.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
24. Rachel Zoe, blogger? Bananas!Super-stylist Rachel Zoe is going from the red carpet to your In Box with her latest venture "The Zoe Report", a daily newsletter chockfull of her "current obsessions in the ever-evolving worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle." Sounds like the perfect fashion fix until her hit show The Rachel Zoe Project returns to Bravo on August 25.
amp#149;Sign up for "The Zoe Report" at rachelzoe.com
-Betony Toht
