August 24-30
1. Mix Up an Eclipse Hot Spot CocktailTo celebrate the start of filming on The Twilight Saga's third installment, Eclipse, in Vancouver, Robert Pattinson, Elisabeth Reaser and newcomer Bryce Dallas Howard gathered with the rest of the cast at local hot spot Miku, where we hear the sushi was accompanied by the restaurant's signature sip, the Miku Mojito.
Ingredients:
? 2 oz. 42 Below vodka
? 1 oz Agave nectar (or simple syrup)
? 1 lime cut into wedges
Directions:
In a mixing glass, muddle lime wedges with agave nectar (or simple syrup). Add vodka and ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a rocks glass and serve.
-Bronwyn Barnes
2. Own a Piece of Adam LambertPaula Abdul isn't the only American Idol star who has tried her hand at jewelry design. Season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert has created a signature pendant based on his own Idol-inspired body art. "The Eye of Horus is a sign of protection," Lambert said of the piece, which is being sold to benefit MusiCares. "I got it tattooed on my wrist once I made the top 36 of American Idol." Want to buy one for the Glambert fan in your life? Better act fast! The limited-edition piece is only available until this Sunday night at 11:59pm.
Eye of Horus pendant, Pennyroyal Silver, $150; visit pennyroyalsilver.com.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
3. Star's Favorite Carryall: Tod's G-BagThe "G" in G-bag, the newest must-have tote from Tod's, must stand for go-anywhere with Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway and Katherine Heigl, who've all been spotted carrying the versatile tote. Its classic yet roomy design makes it the perfect day bag, but the sleek shape and array of bright color choices easily translates to night. Opt for a fierce snakeskin version like Alba's to add an instant splash of style to your wardrobe basics.
Bag, Tod's, $1665; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.
- Joyann King
4. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Mila Kunis in shimmering Matthew Williamson, Ashley Simpson Wentz in an Elise Overland red and white zebra print dress, Ali Larter in a slim, green sheath, Blake Lively in a sparkling Kate Moss for Topshop dress and Jessica Stroup in cobalt blue Jenni Kayne dress and towering platforms.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
5. Meet The Twilight Saga's Newest StarRumors about who (Vanessa Hudgens! Q'Orianka Kilcher!) had scored the role of werewolf Leah Clearwater in Eclipse (the third installment of The Twilight Saga) can be put to rest. The coveted part has gone to model-turned-actress Julia Jones. "This all happened just a couple of weeks ago and I start filming in September," Jones told us when she stopped by our offices. "I've been carrying the books with me everywhere I go and I'm almost finished the fourth one." While she is up to speed on the story-her character joins forces with Taylor Lautner's Jacob to protect Bella from the rest of the Quileute tribe-Jones admits there is still a lot to do before she heads to the set in Vancouver. "In human form the werewolves are in incredible shape, which is why Taylor had to bulk up for New Moon," she explained. "I should probably start running again!" Jones joked that her biggest worry is that she'll get a mane makeover in order to look more like her character. "In the book Leah has really short, cropped hair. So right now my biggest concern is that they'll make me cut all my hair off!"
-Bronwyn Barnes
6. Looking For A Fall Boot? Tough-Girl Styles Top the ListAccording to Yahoo! Shopping the hottest trends in boots right now are more down and dirty than sleek and flirty, with cowboy boots, motorcycle boots and work boots topping the most-searched list. Blame it on the uprising of girl power, these previously boys-only styles are making even the sweetest of dresses look tough and cool. Take a cue from Miley Cyrus: An embellished version of your favorite western style will add just the right amount of pretty to casual looks.
Boots, Frye, $648; visit shopbop.com.
- Joyann King
7. Lunchtime Links!
Who rocks the cone bra better-its purveyor Madonna or the fearless Lady Gaga? amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
Kate Moss for Topshop's glam-grunge collection hits stores Monday, get a sneak peak and make your shopping list today! amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
The U.S. Open is going neon with Serena Williams and Roger Federer set to wear blindingly bright Nike looks at the competition making it hard to keep your eye on the ball! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Access Hollywood host Nancy O'Dell climbed into the ring at WWE Summer Slam to launch Betty's Battle, a charity that will raise funds for people with ALS. amp#91;AccessHollywood.comamp#93;
OMG Alert: Heathers might be adapted for a TV series, but who can hold a candle to Winona and Christian? amp#91;Variety.comamp#93;
Ashley Olsen says you will never see Mary-Kate in a tank top, but that doesn't stop The Row from making the perfect one. amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;
8. MAC and Jin Soon Choi Make Nail Color MagicLet your manicure do the talking with MAC and manicurist Jin Soon Choi's newly debuted Nail Trend F/W '09 collection. With names like Beyond Jealous (a green-meets-teal hue) and Dry Martini (a study in khaki), the collection is far from your basic, boring beige. According to Choi, "green is going to be THE color" for fall. "Women are pushing the envelope even further when it comes to nail colors," says Choi. If a mean, green manicure is the look du jour, I am not afraid to try it (as long as the remover's handy!)
Nail Polish, MAC, $12 each; visit maccosmetics.com.
- Joyann King
9. Book To Buy: Who What Wear: Celebrity and Runway Style For Real LifeIf the promising title isn't convincing enough, how about 60 pages of inspirational photographs and personal style tips from former fashion editors and co-founders of WhoWhatWear.com, Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power? Style-setter Rachel Bilson is a fan of the site: "The site does such a great job of compiling the newest trends. And the founders have a good eye for putting together inspiring clothing combinations," she says in the September issue of InStyle. We personally check the site daily and can't wait to have a textbook version of the priceless fashion advice on hand. The book is sold exclusively on shopbop.com.
- Joyann King
10. Lessons In Styling: Mischa Barton vs. Gwyneth PaltrowIs Mischa Barton going through Gwyneth Paltrow's high-fashion laundry basket? She was spotted on the set of The Beautiful Life in a gold Versace number that Paltrow wore to the Grammys earlier this year. While the glittering dress is hard to miss, both stars took very different roads to wearing it. Paltrow styled hers with a long, grey cardigan and matching shimmer tights for a sophisticated evening look, while Barton added cool-girl biker boots for a more downtown take on the uptown sparkles. Fashion Lesson: Get the most out of your wardrobe's boldest pieces by adding layers and experimenting with accessories.
- Joyann King
11. We're Mad About… Sequin PumpsWho says sequins are reserved for cocktail dresses and dance recitals? Take a cue from Rachel Bilson and Lauren Conrad and wear them during the day on your feet! Sequin pumps instantly update everything from skinny jeans to a little black dress. We love this multi-colored pair from Miu Miu. Shine on!
Shop all sequin pumps at shopping.instyle.com.
- Joyann King
12. Maria Sharapova's Personalized AccessoriesAt a cocktail party hosted by InStyle and Tiffany amp Co., Maria Sharapova told us the story behind her accessories. The tennis star wore a pair of sterling silver and diamond "Stria" earrings created just for her by the architect Frank Gehry (who has designed jewelry for Tiffany since 2006) and a pair of black suede ankle boots from her very own collection for Cole Haan. "To see my first line in stores is crazy," she said of the footwear, made with Nike Air technology. "I'm already working on next year's collection!" Since Sharapova will wear the Tiffany earrings during her matches at the 2009 US Open, would she ever don couture on the court? "Tennis players have always done things a little differently when it comes to fashion," she told us. "But while couture is extraordinary, it's more for the eyes. I wouldn't be able to move!"
amp#149; Tiffany amp Co. Stria earrings, $850; visit tiffany.com.
amp#149; Maria Sharapova by Cole Haan Air Milano boot, $248; visit colehaan.com.
-Bronwyn Barnes
13. Lunchtime Links!
Hurrah! The Karl Who? tees and bags are back in stock. amp#91;Stylecaster.comamp#93;
Gucci designs a sleek watch to benefit Mary J. Blige's foundation-its black diamond dial gives a whole new meaning to the word "bling." amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Ugly Betty's America Ferrera as a hotdog-funny or some form of fashion torture? amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
Star in your favorite movie with Yoostar's video service and make your Hollywood dreams a reality! amp#91;Yoostar.comamp#93;
White House fashion darling Jason Wu designs a doll inspired by his Fall collection. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
Chace Crawford as a '50s hunk in the September issue of Interview-genius. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
14. Host a Twilight Stars Film Festival
We know what they did before they were vampires, now we can watch what stars like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson do when they're not being Bella and Edward. In the indie flick Adventureland, out today on DVD and Blu-ray, Stewart plays an amusement park employee romanced by sweet geek Jesse Eisenberg. This fall, American audiences will get to see their favorite Brit play an injured pilot-who bears a striking resemblance to a certain soulful vampire-in the BBC drama The Haunted Airman. Spend some time catching up on the other titles featuring your favorite Twilight stars and New Moon November will be here before you know it.
-Bronwyn Barnes
15. Style On Set: Jennifer Aniston's Chic Maxi DressSpotted: Jennifer Aniston on the set of her new film The Bounty in Calypso's Jada print maxi dress and a FEED 2 Kenya bag. Aniston, who is a fan of Calypso's chic beach bum aesthetic, bought the dress at their NYC boutique over the weekend. But what we really have to admire is her do-gooding tote, one of Lauren Bush's FEED Projects initiatives, that feeds two Kenya children for an entire year from its purchase alone.
• Calypso Dress, $225; visit calypso-celle.com.
• FEED 2 Kenya Bag, $195; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.
- Joyann King
16. Lunchtime Links!
Milla Jovovich wears a Temperley London gown on her wedding day-brides everywhere swoon. amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
What do Jil Sander and Mickey Mouse have in common? Uniqlo. The cartoon mouse is set to appear on a line of apparel for the Japanese brand. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Reality check: even Cindy Crawford admits she has cellulite! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Uber-cool pop trio Chairlift models the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall collection in an even cooler video. amp#91;Saks.comamp#93;
What do you get when you mix Liberty florals with an Hermes scarf? Neckwear genius! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
Get 25 percent off the Westin's famed 10-layer Heavenly Bed-Debra Messing is a fan! amp#91;Westin.comamp#93;
17. The Obamas' Summer Vacation StyleThe First Family is enjoying the last few days of summer with a little R&R on the beaches of Martha's Vineyard, but that didn't stop the ladies from looking their vacation-best when arriving at the Cape Cod Coast Guard Station this weekend. Michelle looked fresh in her belted Sophie Theallet striped sundress and metallic ballet flats, while Malia was picnic-chic in a black-and-white checked blouse and white jeans. Sasha took a cue from her mother wearing a white Hard Tail Forever summer dress with a striped tote. All three ladies topped off their looks with chic, oversize Jackie O. sunglasses.
- Joyann King
18. EXCLUSIVE: Brad Goreski Dishes On Season Two of The Rachel Zoe ProjectWe sat down with Rachel Zoe's vintage bowtie-wearing, geek-chic assistant Brad Goreski to get the scoop on the upcoming season and find out exactly what happens when he gets caught sitting at Taylor's desk.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BRAD
1. He secretly likes drama. His absolute favorite episode from the new season is during Paris Fashion Week, where he claims he and Taylor live through the human torture of couture week.
2. He's shy! Speaking of Paris, Brad got within inches of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, but chickened out and didn?t introduce himself.
3. He never, ever pays full price. Brad is a bona fide sale rack shopper whose favorite web sites include Gilt.com and Revolveclothing.com, where he can feed his addiction to Band of Outsiders blazers and Thom Browne suits.
4. He's wants to re-design the zipper. The number one fashion emergency Rachel?s team faces on awards nights: broken zippers. Brad says that the delicate zippers on couture gowns often break because of the heavy fabrics and stiff boning in the dresses.
5. He and Taylor really do get along. Brad swears he is more besties than frenemies with his sassy blond associate. He claims he can read her like a book and anticipate whether her frustration with him is "real or imaginary."
The Rachel Zoe Project premieres tonight at 10pm EST on Bravo.
- Joyann King
19. Lunchtime Links!
Tory Burch thinks Blake Lively is smart, not "some vacuous little starlet." amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
Get a sneak peak at Rachel Zoe's studio and find out her personal style staples (hint: sky-high platforms!) amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
Is Xavier Samuel giving Robert Pattinson a run for his money as resident, rumpled hottie on the set of Eclipse? amp#91;Eonline.comamp#93;
Lauren Bush, co-founder of the Feed Projects, launches a new gender-friendly backpack in hopes that guys will get involved. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Famed photographer Sam Haskins comes out of the woodworks after two decades with a new book with Tommy Hilfiger, Fashion Etcetera. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
Venezuela takes it all at the Miss Universe pageant, crowning its resident beauty Stefania Fernandez the winner. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
20. TWILIGHT EXCLUSIVE: Designers Sketch Bella's Wedding DressIf The Twilight Saga: Eclipse film plays along with Stephenie Meyer's chronology, Twilight fans should get a sneak peek at Bella's wedding gown at the end of the movie. Timed to the start of filming in Vancouver, we reached out to some of our favorite designers to sketch their vision of the hotly anticipated dress. See the looks top designers like Badgley Mischka, Monique Lhuillier and Christian Siriano (at left) drew up exclusively for InStyle.com.
-Lisa Tilson
See All Bella's Wedding Dress Sketches
21. Fall Is Almost Here- Get Ready In StyleThe sweltering temps outside might still be screaming summer, but it's already time to start thinking about fall!
amp#149; Forget black, here’s our fool-proof guide to wearing fall's brightest colors.
amp#149; Get our favorite clothes for fall, all for under $100!
amp#149; Try these tips to make your summer pieces work for fall.
amp#149; Our top picks for fall-friendly beauty products that won't break the bank.
amp#149; Stars divulge their on-set secrets to looking beautiful.
amp#149; Messy ponytails rejoice-here are 8 ways to extend your summer beauty into fall.
- Joyann King
