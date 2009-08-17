First it was the Mombasa, then the Muse and now the Roady: Yves Saint Laurent's new tote for fall that is sure to be their next cult classic. Already spotted on the shoulders of style setters Katy Perry and Mary-Kate Olsen, this slouchy yet semi-structured hobo has our inner bag collector salivating. Much like the name indicates, this bag will travel anywhere-the office, to dinner and even on weekend getaways. Our friends at YSL say the bag will be in stores any day now, but call now to get on the waitlist-this one is sure to be a sell-out.



Bag, Yves Saint Laurent. $1795; call 212-980-2970.



- Joyann King