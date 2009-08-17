Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
August 17-23
1. Twilight High School FlashbackOhmigod Alert: InStyle.com rounded up pictures of your favorite Twilight stars from a time before they were famous-high school! We got a giggle from Kellan Lutz's curly 'do, but think Ashley Greene was just as adorable then as she is now. And don't miss the author of the cult-series Stephanie Meyer's yearbook shot (hello bangs!).
- Joyann King
2. First Look: Jessica Simpson's Travel CollectionShe's a frequent traveler, so it makes perfect sense that Jessica Simpson is adding a line of luggage to her eponymous fashion label. What inspires the celebrity designer? "My dream is for my brand to be like Ralph Lauren," Simpson told us before she jetted off to Japan to film the VH-1 docu-series The Price of Beauty. "I try to design all-American, classic things that aren't just trends but that you will use again and again." Simpson will unveil the collection (as well as a new line of lingerie) at major retailers and on jessicasimpsoncollection.com just in time for holiday travel this November. We're totally on board with the anchor print, which ranges from a $130 tote to a $250 wheeled duffel.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
3. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Leslie Mann in graphic Oscar de la Renta, Sienna Miller in a blue Thakoon minidress, Christina Applegate in a sexy pencil skirt, Rachel McAdams in a plum 3.1 Phillip Lim frock and Renee Zellweger in a grey Carolina Herrera sheath and bright orange bag.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
4. Lunchtime Links!
When it comes to her hair, Michelle Obama "just chills." [HuffingtonPost.com]
Los Angeles and Lifetime aside, critics agree that Project Runway sticks to its winning formula. [NYMag.com]
Christian Siriano's new makeup line for Victoria's Secret Very Sexy is "dirty and downtown." [NYMag.com]
Marc Jacobs gives ultimate diva Miss Piggy a preview of his upcoming collection-could a Juergen Teller ad campaign be in the works? [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
The latest runway rumor: Jean Paul Gaultier leaving Hermes? [FashionWeekDaily.com]
Breaking news: Ryan Gosling still hot! [Jezebel.com]
5. Beauty Alert: White Hot NailsIt seems Blake Lively took a cue from the girls at the Chanel Haute Couture summer show by choosing a white nail polish for her manicure. If you’re doubtful about trying this seemingly stark trend, maybe a quote from Coco Chanel herself will persuade you? "With white, one can never put a foot wrong," said the style icon. Looks like you may need to try it on your toes too! Chanel's Blanc Petale is a limited edition nail color so hurry and snatch yours up today.
- Samantha Dean
6. Lunchtime Links!
Trend Alert! Spider braids are all that, just ask Leighton Meester and Rachel Zoe. amp#91;GraziaDaily.co.ukamp#93;
Harry Winston wants your opinion on the Hope Diamond's new setting. Now if only you could try it on for size... amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
Summer lovin' had me a blast... which hot and heavy celeb couple will actually last? amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Paris boutique Colette will feature a few of Rodarte's favorite things for fall including a hand-painted edition of our favorite childhood book-Charlotte's Web. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Want to play First Lady? Now your dress-up trunk is complete thanks to A.B.S.'s inauguration-inspired gown. amp#91;Bluefly.comamp#93;
Get thee to the Barneys Warehouse Sale, just be sure your underwear is internet-appropriate. amp#91;Brokelyn.comamp#93;
7. Book To Buy: Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion DemocracyYour coffee table needs a refresh and whose better face to feature than one of Forbes Most Powerful Women (topping Oprah by only a hair)- Michelle Obama. Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy by Mary Tomer offers an in-depth look into the evolution of the First Lady's style and is chock full of original photographs, expert interviews and a final chapter featuring quotes from her biggest fans-you. The book hits stores in late October but is available for pre-order on amazon.com now.
- Joyann King
8. Exclusive Video: Meet the New Cast of Melrose PlaceThe September issue of InStyle features the hot young things of the new Melrose Place dishing on the show's sure-to-be juicy drama. The photoshoot was inspired by '90s magazine tears, including the iconic 1994 Rolling Stone cover featuring Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Heather Locklear-the original cat-fighting tenants of the now-infamous apartment complex. Check out the behind-the-scenes video to get the new cast's take on '90s fashion trends that should never return (hint: crimped hair!) and catch the first episode of the show on September 8th on the CW.
- Joyann King
9. Mark Your Calendars: Win A Temptu Airbrushing Kit TomorrowMark your calendars for tomorrow, August 21st, when InStyle.com's September Deals & Steals-our biggest round-up yet- hits the site. Be the first 50 readers to log on and win a Temptu device-a do-it-yourself airbrushing machine that promises a flawless, TV-worthy complexion.
- Joyann King
10. Style On Set: Blake Lively's Donna Karan BagSo technically Blake Lively was leaving the set of Gossip Girl, but that doesn't stop us from admiring her after-work attire, specifically her Donna Karan Eldridge bag. The roomy tote is a chic addition to Lively's summer shorts and will look perfect with everything come fall.
• Bag, Donna Karan, $1495; visit net-a-porter.com.
• See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
11. Obsession Du Jour: Tiffany KeysInspired by keys from the Tiffany amp Co. archives, these gold, silver and platinum pendants had us at hello. There is a perfect-fit key for every wallet with prices ranging from $100 to $10,000. Our personal favorite is the Quatrefoil (middle, left) with its gold clover-like design and just the right touch of sparkle.
- Joyann King
12. What Do You Think of Michelle Obama's Shorts?Michelle Obama is making waves again for showing some skin and it's not about her arms, but her gorgeous gams. The First Lady's choice to wear mid-thigh length shorts while vacationing last week spurred a Today show debate between Mary Tomer of Mrs-O.org and Washington Post fashion editor Robin Givhan. Tomer finds her shorts completely "appropriate" for vacationing at the Grand Canyon, but Givhan argues that when exiting Air Force One the First Lady should be prepared for the usually "formal photographs."
Do you approve of the First Lady's shorts? Vote now at today.msnbc.com.
- Joyann King
13. Lunchtime Links!
Beyonce's House of Dereon debuts a collection of day dresses that are completely appropriate for the office. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Can't afford Lanvin? Opt for a porcelain version of your favorite runway look from the Miss Lanvin doll collection. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
Savor that burger-Rachel Zoe swears none of her A-list clients are a size zero. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Dolly Parton breaks a cardinal beauty rule-sleeping in makeup- just "in case (she) has to get up in middle of the night." amp#91;CNN.comamp#93;
Wanna squeeze into your skinny jeans again? Denim Therapy will expand them to fit you now-crash diet not required! amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
Robert Pattinson claims he is single. Wonder what Kristen Stewart thinks of that? amp#91;People.comamp#93;
14. Street Style: Sienna Miller Steps It UpSienna Miller has been heating up the red carpet lately, but yesterday's street look in stuffy N.Y.C. is by far our favorite. Channel the G.I. Joe star's chic summer style by pairing airy separates with of-the-moment oxfords (Urban Outfitters, $68), groovy round sunglasses (Topshop, $30), a beaded necklace (Forever 21, $11) and a bold red satchel (Topshop, $100).
- Joyann King
15. Red Hot Sale Alert: Half Off Christian LouboutinTheOutnet.com is at it again! The luxury discount retailer is selling over 60 styles of Christian Louboutin heels for half off starting today. While there will be a range of covetable heels, our eyes are the ones in look-at-me pink like Sarah Jessica Parker's. Register now to be notified when the red-soled steals (and other hot sales) hit the site.
From top: Patent Wedge, $270, Gladiator Heel, $673, Peep-Toe Mule, $275; visit theoutnet.com.
- Joyann King
16. no title
Tyra Banks goes au natural? She tweeted that she'll be going weave-free-"no fake hair at all!"-on her September 8th show. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
Sneaker freaks rejoice: Comme des Garcons put their heartfelt stamp on Converse Chuck Taylors. amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;
Gossip Girl spoiler alert: Blair is afish out of water at NYU's downtown campus. Will Chuck stand by her side? amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Australia's Next Top Model winner Tahnee Atkinson and a bevy of look-a-likes paid homage to Audrey Hepburn on her 80th birthday. amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
Does Marc Jacobs have a new muse? Miss Piggy was spotted getting fitted for a LBD at the designer's Soho studios. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Get a vampire-bitten pout with DuWop's new Twilight Venom-a blood-red stain that promises to enhance your lips' fullness. amp#91;Sephora.comamp#93;
17. Win a Trip to See Erin Fetherston's Spring 2010 Fashion ShowWhat better way to show off a beautiful wardrobe than with a bevy of your best friends and few adorable models as extras? Erin Fetherston is showing off her latest lineup in a film starring some of her favorite friends and muses. After you watch the movie, you can get the wardrobe at shopbop.com and enter to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to see the designer's spring 2010 fashion show during New York fashion week in September.
- Joyann King
18. Hollywood's New Favorite Bag: The YSL RoadyFirst it was the Mombasa, then the Muse and now the Roady: Yves Saint Laurent's new tote for fall that is sure to be their next cult classic. Already spotted on the shoulders of style setters Katy Perry and Mary-Kate Olsen, this slouchy yet semi-structured hobo has our inner bag collector salivating. Much like the name indicates, this bag will travel anywhere-the office, to dinner and even on weekend getaways. Our friends at YSL say the bag will be in stores any day now, but call now to get on the waitlist-this one is sure to be a sell-out.
Bag, Yves Saint Laurent. $1795; call 212-980-2970.
- Joyann King
19. Michael Kors Goes Very Hollywood With His Newest ScentMichael Kors is doing more than just stocking department store shelves with his latest fragrance. The designer (and Project Runway judge) has just launched VeryHollwood.com, a web site that includes musings on the creation of the scent, top picks for scene-stealing accessories from the Kors collection, and a free download of Lady Gaga's "The Fame" for the first 10,000 visitors. Don't forget to sign up for your chance to win a trip to L.A., a shopping excursion on Rodeo Drive and tickets to an ultra-exclusive awards show viewing party.
-Bronwyn Barnes
20. Here Come The Wonder Girls!The Wonder Girls have been South Korea's hottest girl group ever since their 2007 debut. Now that the Girls have joined The Jonas Brothers on tour, they're starting to make waves in America. Yubin, Sohee, Sun, Mimi and Yenny often rock a coordinated retro look-which reminds us of The Supremes' Motown style-but we've also spotted them in edgy pieces by Marc Jacobs and Lauren Moshi, not surprising considering that they count Beyonce, Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn among their style icons.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
One kiss or two? Air kiss or cheek-to-cheek contact? We were as confused as you on the etiquette of social kissing, until now. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
Need an excuse to throw a fabulous fete? Famed fashion and society photographer, Patrick McMullan, designed fashion week-themed e-cards and invites-tres chic! amp#91;Pingg.comamp#93;
Sexy British lingerie import, Agent Provocateur, is planning a NYC presentation this fall, giving the Victoria's Secret Angels and their fashion show a run for their scantily-clad wings. amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;
Red Hot Deal Alert: Shop today on Shopbop.com (Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang, oh my!) and receive gift cards worth up to $150 for later. amp#91;Shopbop.comamp#93;
Mark your calendars, here are the top 20 movies you need to see this fall. Not-to-be-missed-the film version of our favorite children's book, Where The Wild Things Are. amp#91;EW.comamp#93;
Dancing With The Stars reveals it's new contestant line-up which includes Melissa Joan Hart and Kelly Osbourn-but where on the dance floor is Paula Abdul? amp#91;People.comamp#93;
22. Behind-The-Scenes Video: Kate Moss for LongchampAhoy, matey! Kate Moss pulls rank on a crew of sailors in Longchamp's Fall 2009 ad campaign. The behind-the-scenes video from the set reveals a maroon-lipped Moss and model-in-crime Daria Werbowy getting down with a slew of hunky sailors, not to mention tables full of Longchamp's new covetable fall tote-the Gatsby. Our favorite scene? The surly sailors holding up the famously waif-like Moss with the ease of a mast and sail.
- Joyann King
1 of 22
Twilight High School Flashback
Ohmigod Alert: InStyle.com rounded up pictures of your favorite Twilight stars from a time before they were famous-high school! We got a giggle from Kellan Lutz's curly 'do, but think Ashley Greene was just as adorable then as she is now. And don't miss the author of the cult-series Stephanie Meyer's yearbook shot (hello bangs!).
- Joyann King
