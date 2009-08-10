"This is the the party that everyone stays in town for," said guest Jennifer Garner of producer Jennifer Klein's annual summertime Day of Indulgence event. Among the most coveted products in the gigantic gift bag this year: a Vado video camera, gift certificates for free delivery from fabulouschickensoup.com, treatments at the Aquastar spa in Beverly Hills and free stays at Four Seasons resorts in Maui and Manele Bay. New must-haves came courtesy of Functionalab, Philips and Clarisonic. The V.I.P. goodies also included luxury items like a 12-month AMC movie pass, a night on the town in a chauffeured Audi, and a special discount card for the soon-to-be-opened L.A. outpost of Henri Bendel. "It's so nice to come together in the celebration of product and pampering!" Garner quipped.



-Bronwyn Barnes