Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
August 10-16
-
1. Happy Birthday Madonna!Madonna turns 51 this Sunday, August 16th! As tribute to the birthday girl, rock out to your favorite Madonna tunes this weekend and get style inspiration from some of her hottest looks through the years.
- Joyann King
-
2. Celebrate the Return of Mad Men With a Retro CocktailSunday marks the return of the Emmy-nominated Mad Men. Celebrate the premiere of Season 3-and the era when two-martini lunches were a regular part of the work week-by mixing up a Pink Squirrel, just one of the classic 1960s cocktails featured on AMC's amazing Mad Men Web site.
Ingredients:
? ¾ oz crème de noyaux
? ¾ oz crème de cacao
? ½ oz Stoli vodka
? 1 oz fresh cream
Directions:
Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir vigorously. Serve in a martini glass.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. SYTYCD Host Cat Deeley to Design for QVC?When we found new photos of So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley yesterday, our eagle-eyed photo editor noticed that the pics were snapped at the QVC headquarters in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Is a Cat Deeley fashion line forthcoming? Maybe, say our sources at the shopping network, who confirm that Cat met with QVC execs to discuss designing a collection but insist that no deal has been struck. If she says yes, Cat will be in good company: Both stylist Rachel Zoe and designer Erin Fetherston are set to launch their QVC lines during Fashion Week.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
4. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Angelina Jolie in a sexy leather Michael Kors sheath and Dior gladiator heels, Rachel McAdams in a daring white Emilio Pucci dress, Halle Berry in Gap jeans, Leighton Meester in striped Louis Vuitton and cherry red Brian Atwood pumps and Sienna Miller in sparkling YSL. Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
-
5. Lunchtime Links!
Katie Holmes adds designer to her resume, officially making her a quadruple threat! Expect to see classic mommy and me moments from Holmes amp Yang collection debuting this fall. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Miuccia Prada "liked it" when models ate it on the Prada runway. We think this sounds a bit cruel, but certainly makes for an interesting show! amp#91;NyMag.comamp#93;
Watch hottie Justin Timberlake's behind-the-scenes video from his Givenchy photo shoot-on repeat. amp#91;YouTube.comamp#93;
Competitive shoe bidding? Try your hand at locking in the lowest price on Louboutins and much more at theOutnet.com's Going Going Gone flash sale. amp#91;theOutnet.comamp#93;
Drop that doughnut! Early pictures of Bar Refaeli on the Sports Illustrated 2010 swimsuit shoot are being tweeted. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
Rihanna's got amazing style, just ask her biggest fan, Taylor Swift! Get Ri's edgy Vintage 1 motorcycle jeans at Intermixonline.com and share in the stylish star's limelight. amp#91;IntermixOnline.comamp#93;
-
6. Michelle Obama's Red-Hot ReturnIt's been 11 long days since our last spotting of the First Lady of fashion and we've been waiting with bated breath for her next appearance. Michelle Obama didn't disappoint yesterday with a triumphant return in red-a flawless, belted sheath of red to be exact-as host of the Medal of Freedom award ceremony at the White House. Beforehand, Michelle was spotted in a pleated day dress and cardigan that she wore earlier this year, reminding us why her wear-what-you-love style rule is something never to forget.
- Joyann King
-
7. Exclusive: the Women of True Blood Shop at WalmartYesterday I sat down with Deborah Ann Woll-who plays Jessica, the newly created (and very hormonal) teenage vampire on HBO's True Blood-to get the inside scoop on the delightfully shocking and paranormal show. Woll was so sweet and down to earth; it was hard to imagine her as a blood-sucking vampire! After a quick lesson on fang-popping, she divulged the secret behind her wardrobe of adorable sundresses-Walmart! The show's stylist Audrey Fisher believes that the rural Louisana-based characters wouldn’t be convincing down-home girls if they were clad in designer duds. Her trick to getting Sookie and Jessica's sultry and sweet look: tailoring. Fisher nips and tucks the wallet-friendly clothes for a perfect fit that drives those southern boys (and vampires!) wild.
Dress, Walmart, $8; visit walmart.com.
- Joyann King
-
8. EW Gives Us (and You!) a Sneak Peek at This Week's New Moon Cover!Brace yourselves Twilight fans! Entertainment Weekly's Fall Movie Preview issue includes exclusive secrets from the New Moon set. Among the revelations: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner talk about their on-screen love triangle and promise that New Moon will be even better than Twilight. Stewart even talks about her fight to prevent the role of Jacob from being re-cast. "[Taylor] was so young, 16, so I got it. But I knew he had [to do] it. Just because of how I felt around him," she says. "We have that relationship. It's lamely cute." The issue won't hit newsstands until tomorrow, but you can watch an exclusive video from the set on EW.com right now!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
9. Lunchtime Links!
The most fabulous job ever: Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field is hiring for interns to work on the movie's sequel. [Fashionista.com]
Fashion emergency alert! It seems flipflops really aren't as effortless as they seem to be. [NYDailyNews.com]
This fall the producers of American Idol are launching a new fashion and personal style site with incredibly inspiring videos-take a sneak peek! [Fashionair.com]
Candy Spelling told us her favorite part in her new book is? the recipes?! Get the book to find out what she made for Aaron and little Tori. [Amazon.com]
Mischa Barton is now focusing on her fitness for her new role as a supermodel. [People.com]
Dust off your legwarmers ladies because Jane Fonda-inspired aerobics are back! [NYTimes.com]
-
10. Twitter Today to Win a Pair of Christian LouboutinsHow far would you go for a pair of Christian Louboutins? Follow theOutnet.com on Twitter and tell them just how much you'll do to satisfy your red-sole shoe cravings. The best answer will win this pair of gorgeous slingbacks-a $995 value. Submit your answers via Twitter by Monday at 7pm EST and keep your fingers (and toes!) crossed.
- Joyann King
-
11. Mark Your Calendars! 500+ Pages Of InStyle-Approved Fall FashionThe September issue of InStyle is almost here and I just got a sneak peek at the glossy pages chock full of this season's fashion must-haves, personal style tips, enviable celeb style (Hello, J. Lo!) and deals and steals you don't want miss-trust me! The issue hits newsstands August 21st, so mark you calendars and check back soon for exclusive online videos, more fall fashion and celebrity style on InStyle.com.
- Joyann King
-
12. Behind The Scenes: Charlize Theron For Dior J'adoreIn celebration of the 10th anniversary of Christian Dior's J'adore perfume, the French fashion house has just released behind-the-scenes photos of Charlize Theron, who is the face of the fragrance. Our first reaction? Gorgeous! Theron moves flawlessly from femme fatale to fresh-faced and quite frankly and is, quite frankly, stunning as both.
- Joyann King
-
13. InStyle Exclusive! Perez Hilton Dishes About His New Fashion BlogThe Internet is buzzing about Perez Hilton's newest venture, a fashion blog dubbed CocoPerez.com that launches tomorrow morning. We called the gossip blogger to get the real scoop. "The site will focus on fashion, celebrities, models and magazines," explains Perez, who says we shouldn't expect to see those trademark doodles scribbled over runway photos. "I want it to have a new personality." Perez also maintains that he won't play favorites in the fashion world. "Every season is hit or miss, there's no one designer that's consistently good," he says of his philosophy on designers and the celebrities who wear their clothes. "I like covering red carpets because I get to critique individual pieces." So, can we expect to bump into him backstage during New York Fashion Week in September? "I'll be there for the MTV Video Music Awards and for my music tour," he says. "Maybe I will hit up the shows."
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
14. Style On Set: Elle Macpherson in Victoria Beckham CollectionSpotted: Elle "The Body" Macpherson wearing a peplum-waist dress by Victoria Beckham Collection on the set of A Beautiful Life. After first seeing Mischa Barton in sexy Versace and now Macpherson looking so posh, we're predicting this show will be the next TV fashion extravaganza. The show premieres September 16th on the CW-stayed tuned for our reports on what is sure to be a very stylish season.
Dress, Victoria Beckham, $3,145; visit net-a-porter.com.
MORE: Movie & TV Fashion
- Joyann King
-
15. Lunchtime Links!
Hide your boyfriends, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York. amp#91;Fashionologie.comamp#93;
Can’t wait for New Moon? Satiate your thirst for Bella and Edward with the new Twilight Barbie dolls. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
Gap's 1969 jeans are magical much like The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants. amp#91;Nylon.comamp#93;
Molly Sims designs '20s-inspired costume jewelry for HSN. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Simon Cowell negotiates a measly salary of $45 million for American Idol. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
Gilt's more contemporary site, Gilt Fuse, launched today-sign up stat! amp#91;Giltfuse.comamp#93;
-
16. Young Designers Sketch Woodstock-Worthy FashionsFashion's newest darlings are more likely to reference Melrose Place and hip hop than the true bohemia of the '70s. Nevertheless, young designers like Peter Som, Prabal Gurung and Alexander Wang designed with inspiration from an era before their time in honor of Woodstock's 40th anniversary this weekend, resulting in a completely new take on hippie chic. See all the designs and feel the love at WWD.com.
- Joyann King
-
17. Victoria's Secret's Love Your Body ContestFresh back from a trip to Victoria's Secret where I was fitted for one of the four newly debuted styles from Body by Victoria (I chose the Demi bra!), I am feeling the effects that a perfect-fit bra can have on a woman-confidence. While I couldn't help but envy Body models Marissa Miller, Emanuela de Paula, Lindsay Ellingson and Alessandra Ambrosio, I snapped out of it when I heard about their confidence-boosting contest. Starting today, tell Victoria's Secret what you love about your body and you could win a three-day trip for two to NYC, a shopping spree at their flagship store, along with a spa day and extra spending cash to boot! So go ahead and brag about your body, it's the only one you've got!
Shop the Body by Victoria collection.
- Joyann King
-
18. Exclusive: The Hottest (and Heaviest!) Gift Bag in Hollywood"This is the the party that everyone stays in town for," said guest Jennifer Garner of producer Jennifer Klein's annual summertime Day of Indulgence event. Among the most coveted products in the gigantic gift bag this year: a Vado video camera, gift certificates for free delivery from fabulouschickensoup.com, treatments at the Aquastar spa in Beverly Hills and free stays at Four Seasons resorts in Maui and Manele Bay. New must-haves came courtesy of Functionalab, Philips and Clarisonic. The V.I.P. goodies also included luxury items like a 12-month AMC movie pass, a night on the town in a chauffeured Audi, and a special discount card for the soon-to-be-opened L.A. outpost of Henri Bendel. "It's so nice to come together in the celebration of product and pampering!" Garner quipped.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
19. Lunchtime Links!
Kate Moss lends her cool factor to Just Cavalli's Fall 2009 ad campaign. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
Get a first look at Jil Sander's +J Line for Uniqlo, where prices are as low as $25! amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
What should Paula Abdul do after American Idol? Possibly Dancing With The Stars? amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Wish you had a personal stylist who could tell you exactly what to wear for your body and taste? Meet the new and improved MyShape.com. amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
Cool-girl line, Loeffler Randall, launched E-commerce today which simply means more cute shoes for you. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
First Lady designer darling Jason Wu gives you a sneak peek where the magic happens-his office. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
-
20. Jordin Sparks Wears Viktor & Rolf Lashes In Her New VideoJordin Sparks's eyelashes got a little help yesterday on the set of the video for her new hit single "S.O.S. (Let The Music Play)." Her makeup artist Mylah G. Morales, who also works with beauties Rihanna and Jennifer Hudson, twittered, "Thank u Shu Uemura for the Viktor & Rolf lashes using them on the set of S.O.S. Let The Music Play." The couture-worthy lashes designed by the avant garde duo come in three styles-rhombus, swirl and wing. After the shoot wrapped, Sparks twittered, "I really stepped out of my comfort zone on this one!" If her daring eyelashes are any indication, we totally agree.
Viktor & Rolf Lashes by Shu Uemura, $95 each; visit shuemura-usa.com.
- Joyann King
-
21. Teen Choice Awards Best-Dressed Cast: TwilightLast night's Teen Choice Awards produced a bevy of pretty young things on the red carpet, but our pick for best dressed goes to the girls of Twilight. Kristen Stewart looked punk-chic in a Rock amp Republic spiked dress, Nikki Reed was the ultimate golden girl in a strong-shouldered sequined Miu Miu dress and Ashley Greene looked all sugar, no spice in a girly Dolce amp Gabbana floral frock. In addition to rocking on the red carpet, the Twilight cast dominated the show: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Cam Gigandet, Ashley Greene and Taylor Lautner won acting awards and the movie took home Best Drama. Who says you can't win them all?
See more Teen Choice Awards coverage
- Joyann King
-
22. Juicy Couture's Tracksuit Is All Grown UpIt was hard to miss the Juicy Couture-induced velour tracksuit trend that exploded in Hollywood with stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria and Jessica Simpson frequently snapped wearing them at airports and weekend outings alike. But this look has had more than its moment and has left us craving the next "feels like I'm wearing my pajamas" craze. Enter Bird by Juicy Couture, a more sophisticated streetwear line touting sleeker separates, but still with that signature Juicy Couture coziness. So trade your velour tracksuit for these harem-style cashmere pants and long, ombre cardigan the next time you head out to run errands.
• Bird by Juicy Couture Cardigan, $280, and Pants, $350; visit net-a-porter.com.
• Follow net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Joyann King
-
23. Nicole Richie's Healthy Pregnancy Philosophy-Just Do it!She's battled with body issues in the past, but soon-to-be second time mom Nicole Richie is embracing her baby bump and encouraging other women to do the same. "I really think that the pregnant body is beautiful and I think that there's a very limited time when you can show it off," Richie told us at the launch of her new maternity line for A Pea in The Pod. What's her secret to looking great? "I do a prenatal Pilates class with a girlfriend of mine and a trainer," she says. "I do it more for breathing purposes. Sometimes my legs get restless and I just like to really work them out." And though she follows an organic diet, Richie insists that she's not exactly counting calories. "I don't watch what I eat. I don't have time to think about that kind of stuff," she told us. "I think that you just need to do whatever you feel like doing when you're pregnant."
See how the stars shape up post-pregnancy!
-Lisa Tilson
-
24. Tory Burch's Top 5 Fall Must-HavesWhen it comes to fashion, women do what Tory Burch says. So when the design powerhouse gives you her top five list of must-haves for fall, you’d better listen up. To update your wardrobe this season, Burch suggests a little black jacket, a studded bag, which she says "adds just the right edge to feminine looks," buckle boots, a bold necklace and a printed skirt.
- Joyann King
-
25. Lunchtime Links!
Learn how to walk (or not) from brave volunteers who put the craziest shoes from the Fall 2009 collections to the teetering test. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
On again off again couple, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, attend pal Marcus Foster's concert at LA's Hotel Cafe. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
G.I. Joe's smokin' hot baroness, Sienna Miller, might have something to do with the film's box office blowout over the weekend. amp#91;EW.comamp#93;
Mariah Carey and Jessica Simpson show their support for Feeding America in Macy's charitable "Come Together" ad campaign. amp#91;StyleWatch.comamp#93;
Brush up on personal styling tips with Scott "The Sartorialist" Schuman's new book featuring the best of his street style photos. amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
Kim Kardashian debuted newly blond locks at the Teen Choice Awards last night-love it or hate it? amp#91;StyleWatch.comamp#93;
- Joyann King
- Joyann King
