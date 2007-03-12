Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Asymmetrical Cuts
1. no titleTHE DRESS
Cotton-nylon dress, Plenty by Tracy Reese, $308; at Bergdorf Goodman.
2. no titleTHE TOP
Chiffon top, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $500; at Barneys New York.
3. no titleTHE DRESS
Lyocell dress, Velvet by Graham & Spencer, $182; velvetclothingstore.com.
4. Yigal Azrouël
5. Balenciaga
6. Anna Sui
7. Christian Dior
8. Catherine Malandrino
9. Versace
10. Michael Kors
11. Dolce & Gabbana
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
