8 Things Ashley Graham Likes to Wear to the Gym

Have you looked around your gym lately? Now that we’re in the third week of 2017, the rush of resolutioners are officially starting to taper off.
The good news is that the wait for a treadmill is about to get a lot shorter. But the bad news is that it's really tempting to put your own workout on the back burner too—especially when life gets busy.
One easy way to keep your head in the game? Upgrade your workout gear. In fact, that’s exactly what does the trick for supermodel Ashley Graham. “Cute gym clothes are a really good motivator for me,” says Graham. “Especially when I’m tired from traveling or just not really in the mood to workout.”
But the outfit is just one piece of the fitspo puzzle for Graham. “I also like to think of going to the gym as a way to stay strong rather than a way to lose weight,” she says. “Yes, I model a lot of swimsuits and lingerie, but to me exercising is more about being healthy and feeling good. So I set goals for myself like 'I'm going to work out three days this week' instead of 'I'm going to lose 3 pounds this week.' Then I let whatever is supposed to jiggle, jiggle, you know?”
Graham also suggests trying out different kinds of workouts until you find one that you can actually look forward to. "Lately I've been obsessed with boxing,” she says. “When I'm sweating and kicking ass in front of 30 other people at the gym, it definitely helps to dress the part. Sometimes all it takes is great high-waisted leggings or colorful sneakers to give me the extra little fire I need. And with the right mix, my look is just as strong as my one-two punch."
Shop eight of Graham's gym picks below. And for more from the supermodel, check out her monthly column in InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.
1. The Zip-Up Vest
"Alala is one of my favorite places to shop for workout gear," says Graham. "They have clothes that you don't mind wearing around after the gym. I love the idea of pairing a really cool zip-up vest or mesh jacket with a pair of sleek, black leggings."
Available at alalastyle.com | $215
2. The Printed Legging
"The gym is one of the places where I really like to have fun with graphic prints. I always go for pants that are high-waisted because they look cute with a little cropped top or an oversize t-shirt. Nike has tons of options. And I also love Zella and Lucas Hugh."
Available at nike.com | $41
3. The Supportive Sports Bra
"Enell bras are so supportive. It's like armor is you're a runner. I have one in pretty much every color. My other favorite for bras is Heroine Sport. They've got cool cuts and detailing if you're looking to have a fashion moment."
Available at enell.com | $77
4. The Bright Sneaker
"Adidas sneakers are my favorite because they always have the best bright colors."
Available at Adidas at zappos.com | $100
5. The Chic Gym Bag
"A leather tote is durable, and it's chicer than your average gym bag. I like Mansur Gavriel's black tote that has a shiny gold lining. It looks slick and never sloppy after a workout."
Available at mansurgavriel.com | $585
6. The Sporty Shades
"After a workout, cool sunglasses are a must. Right now, I love Le Specs. Or really any sleek aviator with a mirrored lens."
Available at lespecs.com | $95
8. The Boxing Gloves
"I'm really into boxing and Title has the best gloves. They're lace-up and a little bit more old school. They're also the perfect weight, so my arms really get a good workout."
Available at titleboxing.com | $70