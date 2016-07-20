Ashley Graham on the 5 Staples That Should Be in Every Curvy Girl's Closet Right Now

Aingeru Zorita
July 20, 2016 @ 5:15 PM
BY: Jennifer Ferrise

Ever wonder what’s really inside a supermodel’s closet? For Ashley Graham, it’s all about the classics.

“When you have a collection of staples, it makes it easy to mix, match, and build a ton of great outfits,” says Graham. At the beginning of every season, the star suggests taking stock of your wardrobe, making a list of what mainstays need repaired or replaced. “I think, did I hate the way this skirt or top fit? If so, I clear the space to make room for something I’ll actually wear,” she says. “And then, I start shopping early in the season, so I get first pick of all the good stuff.”

The 28-year-old beauty also says that this is the place to splurge if your budget allows. “I don’t spend a ton of money on trendy pieces because you usually only wear them for a season,” she says. “But splurging on a classic, whether that be a Manolo Blahnik pump or a beautiful pencil skirt, is worth it because you’ll be going back to it for years.”

Read on to see Graham’s list of must-haves. And for more style savvy from the supermodel, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in InStyle's August issue available on newsstands and for digital download now.

