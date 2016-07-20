Ashley Graham on the 5 Staples That Should Be in Every Curvy Girl's Closet Right Now

Ever wonder what’s really inside a supermodel’s closet? For Ashley Graham, it’s all about the classics.
“When you have a collection of staples, it makes it easy to mix, match, and build a ton of great outfits,” says Graham. At the beginning of every season, the star suggests taking stock of your wardrobe, making a list of what mainstays need repaired or replaced. “I think, did I hate the way this skirt or top fit? If so, I clear the space to make room for something I’ll actually wear,” she says. “And then, I start shopping early in the season, so I get first pick of all the good stuff.”
The 28-year-old beauty also says that this is the place to splurge if your budget allows. “I don’t spend a ton of money on trendy pieces because you usually only wear them for a season,” she says. “But splurging on a classic, whether that be a Manolo Blahnik pump or a beautiful pencil skirt, is worth it because you’ll be going back to it for years.”
Read on to see Graham’s list of must-haves. And for more style savvy from the supermodel, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in InStyle's August issue available on newsstands and for digital download now.
-
1. Polished Jacket
"Navy blazers are seasonless and always make me feel put together, even when I'm wearing something simple like ripped jeans and a tank. Make sure you find a jacket with a streamlined cut. I like when the sleeves are fitted on my arms, so I sometimes go down a size."
Available at fullbeauty.com | $60-$70 (originally $80-$90)
-
2. Convertible Dress
"I'm a girl who adores dresses, and I know that every woman has her go-to silhouette. But if you're down to experiment, Monif C. has a cool interchangeable style that you can wear a million different ways—strapless, halter, one-shoulder, and even with sleeves."
Available at monifc.com | $235
-
3. Pair of Perfect-Fit Jeans
"Everyone needs that one pair of jeans that makes them feel amazing. My favorite is high-waist to flatten the tummy and slightly cropped at the ankle to show off my shoes. Torrid has a tapered-leg style that is affordable and slimming in a dark wash for fall."
Available at torrid.com | $59
-
4. Shoes That Are Worth The Splurge
"Quality accessories, especially shoes, can elevate your entire look. I'm personally obsessed with Manolo Blahnik's pointy-toe nude stilettos because they elongate your legs and look good with any outfit. When I'm going casual, I love everything Adidas, from Stan Smiths to Yeezy Boosts."
Available at barneys.com | $595
-
5. Curve-Hugging Pencil Skirt
"This is my must-have skirt shape. Put it with a jacket for work or a halfway-tucked-in white T for play. Either way, it's always sexy."
Available at Marina Rinaldi, 212-734-4333 | $500