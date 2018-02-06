Ashley Graham Launches Her New Swimsuit Capsule with a Gorgeous Ad Campaign

Supermodel Ashley Graham is a fashion darling, not just for women with curves but for all women. For her first four swim collaborations with Swimsuits For All, Graham has concentrated on incredible fit, affordability, and making all women feel beautiful. And you know what?! If it ain't broke, then don't try to fix it!

This go-round, for The Power of Journey capsule, Graham sticks with the tried-and-true designs while interjecting some fresh silhouettes and special details—like lacing, beautifully crafted prints, and cut-outs. Graham's focus goes beyond simply including all sizes, as the model is featured next to her gorgeous mom, Linda, in the ad campaign shot in Morocco.

"My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence," says Graham in a statement. "She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured. I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus she's hot and looks incredible in the suits!"

The 13-piece collection includes an assortment of bikinis, one-pieces, and cover ups that are all priced between $102 and $108, with sizes going up to a 22. Scroll down to check out some gorgeous suits you can buy today (along with a gorgeous shot of the supermodel and her mom!). Then, head to swimsuitsforall.com for a view of the full collection.